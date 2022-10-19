PA Cyber Receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Fourth Consecutive Year

MIDLAND, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School for its annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The ACFR report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate an organization's financial story and motivate potential users to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The school was marked as proficient in all applicable grading categories, including financial statements, analysis, and disclosures.

PA Cyber's CEO Brian Hayden expressed thanks to the dedicated staff of PA Cyber's internal Business Office. Hayden added, "This is the fourth year our cyber charter school has captured the distinction, and the PA Cyber team is justifiably proud of having achieved this honor. This continues to be a significant milestone for the school. PA Cyber's commitment to the highest level of reporting standards and transparency to all stakeholders demonstrates good stewardship of taxpayer funds."

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 20,000 members and the communities they serve. The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (COA) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

