Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, November 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

Q3 2022 Earnings Call:

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: 201-689-8433

Conference ID: 13733096

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number above at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

