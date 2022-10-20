Healthy, Sustainable Food Market Expected to Reach $1326.84 Billion by 2028

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All across the globe, citizens of almost all countries, it seems, are changing their usual/traditional eating habits and are turning to healthy, sustainable food sources and eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugars and saturated and industrially produced trans-fats. Healthy food provides us with the energy required for playing, working, and doing day-to-day events. It facilitates us to develop, creates our bones and muscles strong, repairs broken body cells, and enhances the immunity against external harmful elements. The needs for a healthy diet can be met from a range of plant-based and animal-based foods, even though a non-plant source of vitamin B12 is necessary for those subsequent a vegan diet. A recent report from Brand Essence Research projected that the Health Food Market, which was valued at USD 936.7 Billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1326.84 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period. The report continued: "Growing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits and Rising Awareness Regarding Health are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Health Food Market. The growing adoption of healthy eating habits is one of the leading factors significantly fueling the healthy food industry growth across the globe. For boosting immunity, supports muscles, strengthens bones, people are adopting healthy food throughout the world… In addition, rising number of product offerings in plant-based beverages is also supplementing the market growth… Plant-based beverages are considered healthy food which supports your immune system and lessens inflammation. Plant-based food is noticeably beneficial for overall health.,, growing awareness regarding health due to ever-increasing infectious diseases is creating ample opportunities for the further growth of the global health food market." Active Companies in the markets today include AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), Bunge (NYSE: BG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR).

The article concluded: "Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the market for healthy food owing to increasing fitness institutions, growing healthy eating food habits, increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding the health food in this region. The rise in the importance of organic food is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the health food market in the Asia Pacific region. For instance; according to the Asia Pacific Food Industry 2019, the demand for organic food is increasing at around 15 percent per annum and the leading market is in China which has been demonstrating a spike in the need for organic products for the last 10-15 years."

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) BREAKING NEWS: AgriFORCE Selects Premier Performance Marketing Agency New Engen to Support Upcoming Launch of Awakened Grains - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company"), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it has selected New Engen, a premier tech-forward performance marketing agency, to support the upcoming launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour. Working in partnership with AgriFORCE, New Engen will execute digital, social and influencer campaigns to support the Company's aim of driving e-commerce sales across multiple platforms. New Engen was named one of AdWeek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies across the globe and recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America. The agency has established partnerships with Google, Facebook, and Bing, as well as a successful track record supporting leading brands including a number of Fortune 500 companies.

"The team at un(Think) has been laying the ground work for a successful consumer facing launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour, the first in a series of tasty, healthy, nutritious and low-carb products based on our proprietary and patent-pending process," said Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez, General Manager of un(Think) Foods. "We are delighted to partner with the team at New Engen, who bring a proven track record with many of the world's leading consumer brands. We look forward to working with them to enhance our digital marketing and direct-to-consumer strategy through performance media, influencer campaigns and more – helping drive online sales via our new e-commerce platform, powered by Shopify."

Awakened Flour is a proprietary and innovative product targeting the rapidly growing sprouted grains category. It features a 100% natural, patent-pending process to create a whole wheat optimized sprouted flour that is created to be more nutritious, easier to digest, and better tasting than traditional alternatives. The product is designed to meet the taste, quality and nutritional expectations for millennials and health-conscious baby boomers. Awakened Flour has only one ingredient: wheat.

As an integrated AgTech company, AgriFORCE commercializes IP-driven breakthroughs to provide consumers and food companies with new products and ingredients that redefine nutrition and taste. Un(Think) Foods, a subsidiary of AgriFORCE, leverages natural science to help regular grains, pulses and root vegetables become flour-based products that offer superior nutrition, without compromising taste, texture, and quality. CONTINUED… Read this full release for AgriFORCE Growing Systems at: https://ir.agriforcegs.com/

Bunge (NYSE: BG), a leading producer of plant-based oils, and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, recently announced an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils.

The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe - excluding UK and Ireland - to supply oils and ensure the used cooking oil (UCO) is efficiently collected and used as a feedstock in the production of renewable fuels. The solutions and services to be offered will help address environmental and energy security challenges from key markets in Europe.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, recently announced its results for the third quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Sales for the period declined by 26 percent reflecting decreases in both major business segments. The Company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $8.01, which includes pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges of $724.2 million. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share, which is the basis of the Company's guidance, was $1.98.

Separately, the Company announced Project Springboard, a cross-functional initiative to expand margins, improve cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet to provide a solid foundation for sustainable shareholder value creation.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) recently announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, November 3, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company's Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until November 5, 2023.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR) recently announced plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 777282#. The recording will be available through February 1, 2023.

