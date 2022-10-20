Joseph's Bakery Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Nationwide Expansion of Original Pita

Joseph's now selling its Original Pita at over 15,000 stores globally

LAWRENCE, Mass. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph's Bakery, the leading selling brand of pita and lavash flatbreads in the U.S., is celebrating its 50th year of business with a nationwide expansion highlighted by new partnerships with Kroger, including more than 1,200 locations, and new item additions in 3,000 Walmart stores and multiple Albertsons Safeway divisions. The Original Pita, a white traditional pita bread and Joseph's initial product offering that was first delivered fresh to Demoulas Market Basket stores in New England, has expanded in recent years to include all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, eight Albertson Safeway divisions, Meijer, Publix, Southeastern Grocers, and WinCo stores. Joseph's top-selling Flax, Oat Bran and Whole Wheat line of pita, wraps and lavash are already available for purchase throughout the United States.

Commemorating 50 years of business, Joseph's is now selling the Original Pita that started it all in 1972 at over 15,000 stores globally.

"For the past 50 years, Joseph's has been relying on centuries-old family recipes to craft the freshest and healthiest products for our customers, and the demand only continues to grow," said Joseph Boghos, Chief Baker and third generation owner, Joseph's Bakery. "To see our traditional pita bread, the first product my grandfather Joseph made from my grandmother's recipe, continuing to build momentum globally is a testament to our quality and timeless recipes. We could not have achieved this success without our family, dedicated employees, and loyal customer base."

To commemorate the milestone, Joseph's is committing to donating 50,000 packages of flatbread, pita and wraps over the next year to Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence, MA, which provides food, shelter, clothing and advocacy services to families and individuals throughout the Merrimack Valley. The donations will support the organization's food pantry program, which helps provide up to 1,500 families with nourishing food each week. Joseph's has donated more than 100,000 packages of food to the organization since August 2020.

"The industry has changed dramatically over the years, but Joseph's commitment to providing high-quality, healthy products to customers and supporting our community has always remained the same," said Stephen Boghos, third generation owner and Vice President of Business Development, Joseph's Bakery. "We are thrilled to now be offering Joseph's in thousands of new locations, making our products even more accessible nationwide."

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Joseph's launched a new webpage, filled with memories from customer testimonials to historical images. Visit www.josephsbakery.com/josephs-50th.

About Joseph's Bakery

Joseph's Bakery, a family-owned business led by the third generation, is the #1 selling brand of pita, flatbread and lavash in the United States. The company began manufacturing pita bread in a small bakery in Lowell, MA, in 1972, and eventually moved to its current headquarters in Lawrence in 2001. Joseph's Bakery, which employs more than 300 employees, can be found in all 50 states in more than 15,000 stores and is growing internationally, as well as in e-commerce, including josephsbakery.com and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.josephsbakery.com/.

