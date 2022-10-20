J.S. Held Expands Cyber Security & Investigation Services with the Acquisition of TBG Security

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a specialized, global consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired TBG Security, a cyber security consultancy that provides offensive and defensive cyber consulting services. This acquisition expands J.S. Held's cyber security and investigation services globally and adds a specialized group to the firm's Global Investigations Practice in North America.

"J.S. Held is acquiring a market-leading cyber security company at a pivotal time for securing information ecosystems. The two firms will provide an unrivaled offering to clients seeking to secure their operations and minimize risk," said Stuart Witchell, Senior Managing Director and Global Investigations Practice Lead for J.S. Held.

Established in 2003 by Frank Murphy and Denis Calderone, TBG Security (TBG) is composed of information security engineers, risk and compliance analysts, and cyber security architects with extensive industry experience advising online gaming companies, corporations, real estate investment trusts, educational and financial institutions, and healthcare organizations. TBG is uniquely positioned as a penetration testing firm licensed in all U.S. states where iGaming is legal.

TBG advises clients on a wide spectrum of issues including virtual CISO services, comprehensive compliance solutions, cloud security, vendor risk management, data breach protection, information security, and incident response preparation and support.

"The addition of Frank and the TBG team strengthens our ability to provide a depth of offensive solutions, as well as defensive response services," said Stephen O'Malley, Senior Managing Director and Head of J.S. Held's Digital Investigations & Discovery (DI&D) team. "TBG's work in risk and compliance, internal and external penetration testing, and incident response services has given them a well-deserved, exemplary reputation. We are excited to add this group of experts to our DI&D team."

"Since inception, TBG has provided risk management solutions to help our clients minimize uncertainty in an increasingly hostile information environment. By joining forces with J.S. Held, we gain access to new resources and experts from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines that complement our team and core services," said Frank Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of TBG Security. "This combination strengthens our ability to provide clients with the cyber security expertise they require domestically and abroad as they seek to minimize risk."

TBG Security clients will now have access to J.S. Held's specialized services, including global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation services; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; accident reconstruction; construction advisory services; surety services; equipment consulting; intellectual property strategy, valuation, and dispute services; and environmental, health, and safety services.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held and its affiliates and subsidiaries are not a certified public accounting firm and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. All rights reserved.

