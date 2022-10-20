OANDA Launches Crypto Trading Service in the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA , a global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, today announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading offering in the US market, designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The trading ecosystem has been developed in partnership with Paxos Trust Company , a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform.

OANDA Crypto Trading (PRNewswire)

The new offering allows US-based investors to spot trade cryptocurrencies on Paxos's itBit exchange through the OANDA mobile platform. Everything from Paxos account opening to funding to trading is managed within the app so investors can seamlessly access major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and PAX Gold against the US dollar from an intuitive platform.

Together with the unveiling of OANDA's new brand identity, which reflects the company's emphasis on enabling smarter trading for its clients, the launch of this offering is an opportunity for investors to gain cryptocurrency exposure in a smart way with a trusted brand.

The benefits of trading cryptocurrencies through OANDA are:

Peace of Mind - OANDA has years of experience and an unparalleled record in offering trading in forex and other derivative instruments around the world. OANDA's crypto partner, Paxos, is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure provider.

Ease of Use - Investors can enjoy the convenience of opening an account with Paxos and placing trades in one user-friendly app displaying two-way streaming prices. Plus, the offering features easy, low-cost account funding and withdrawal.

Risk Management - The functionality provided by the OANDA app goes beyond the basic 'buy & sell,' as investors can set up limit and stop order parameters in their accounts and take profits and stop losses on positions.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, says, "This launch signals the start of an exciting new phase of growth for OANDA, creating significant opportunity in the US market. As the number of Americans seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies grows, it's becoming clear that digital assets should form part of a unified trading experience for active traders and sophisticated investors.

"Our partnership with Paxos continues that growth trajectory as its regulated blockchain infrastructure allows us to provide our clients access to crypto trading so they have a fast and secure route to the digital economy."

"The evolution of institutional investment into cryptos and blockchain technologies has led to a stabilization period that has major players such as Schwab, Citadel, and Fidelity forge ahead with new digital asset offerings in the cryptoverse." said Ed Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA.

With institutional investors slowly but surely increasing their adoption of crypto, the landscape is likely to change again and more retail traders may return to the crypto ecosystem. Jessica Beckstead , Managing Director, North America and US CEO added: "The decision to add crypto access to OANDA's popular forex trading platform was made in response to the needs of active traders—giving them the ability to trade according to their personal style is key."

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy of Paxos, added, "OANDA pioneered internet FX trading, making their entrance into digital asset markets a natural extension of their product. By partnering, OANDA and Paxos will give sophisticated forex traders easy, secure access to the Web3 ecosystem. We're proud to power OANDA's crypto offering with our regulated blockchain infrastructure."

Gavin Bambury and Walter Hessert are both available for interviews and further comment.

For more information on trading crypto currencies with OANDA visit: https://www.oanda.com/us-en/trading/cryptocurrencies/

Note to editors:

About OANDA

OANDA is also unveiling a new brand identity this week, reflecting the company's evolution and emphasis on enabling smarter trading for its clients. OANDA's new look and feel represents the company's commitment to always putting its clients first. The core focus of OANDA's brand evolution is to empower traders with the right tools so they can trade smarter. OANDA has been built on a secure foundation of regulation and transparency.

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group, which includes OANDA Corporation and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Meta, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, NuBank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system.

Disclosures

OANDA CORPORATION IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO THE NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS.

Paxos is not an NFA member and is not subject to the NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

OANDA Crypto Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OANDA