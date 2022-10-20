Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Neo7 with Enhanced Visual Quality for Mobile Gaming

Captivating Visual Experience for Mobile Gaming Reinforced by High Frame Rate Content and Multiple Gaming Filters

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the latest iQOO Neo7 smartphone incorporates an upgraded Pixelworks X5 series visual processor, providing end-users with a more captivating gaming and video experience by leveraging Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine® technology and a diverse set of built-in visual effects enhancement modes.

The iQOO Neo7 smartphone features an FHD+ eye protection gaming screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and optical fingerprint recognition. It is also equipped with a 50MP IMX766V main camera and supports 120W fast charging. Furthermore, the smartphone is built on MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ flagship 5G mobile platform, which coupled together with Pixelworks' visual processor greatly strengthens the hardware capabilities of the iQOO Neo7 to meet the increasingly diverse display requirements for videos and games with younger customers.

Notably, the iQOO Neo7 inherits the advantages of its previous generation in terms of frame rate elevation and visual effects enhancement, resulting from the meticulously design efforts of iQOO and Pixelworks. In particular, users are given full autonomy to adjust the visual effects by choosing a Game Appearance Reproduction mode with preferences determined by the game's creator, or to select alternative game filter styles according to their own taste, among which is a custom filter option that enables users to independently adjust the visual quality parameters. Also unique is the iQOO Neo7 smartphone's default browser, which has been adapted to utilize the built-in visual effects enhancement modes to optimize the web browsing experience.

The iQOO Neo7 powered by Pixelworks' visual processor achieves significantly improved visual qualities through the following supported display attributes:

MotionEngine® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine® technology (MEMC) uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate gaming content to high frame rates of up to 120 fps, which effectively reduces unintended judder and blur, and ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators. Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing also offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and the overall system power consumption, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. This functionality has been adapted to 21 popular mobile games, including Genshin Impact, King of Glory , Game for Peace, Tower of Fantasy , Sky: Children of the Light , and QQ Speed, etc.

Gaming Visual Enhancement — For gaming content, this function leverages an ambient adaptive color gamut to display a more true-to-life gaming environment with richer and more accurate color display, and utilizes contrast enhancement to ensure a clearer and sharper visual display under different ambient lighting conditions. To further enrich the visual experience, iQOO and Pixelworks also provide various visual quality enhancement modes for iQOO Neo7 users. This includes a Game Appearance Reproduction mode with the game creator's unique perspective for specific games, such as Tower of Fantasy , Revelation, IdentityV, and Ace Racer . Additional built-in modes include: Old Movie, Snow Blindness, Low Light Enhancement Prevention, Vivid, Soft, Highlight and Customized on 16 mobile games that support the Gaming Visual Enhancement function.

Video HDR Enhancement — Converts source SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content to HDR (High Dynamic Range) content in real time. For video, this function improves the color saturation and contrast of images, producing a more detailed and vivid display, while minimizing power consumption on smartphone devices. The solution is specifically tuned to deliver the optimal experience on numerous leading video Apps, including iQIYI, Youku, Tencent Video, and BiliBili.

"We are pleased to deepen our cooperation with Pixelworks on the iQOO Neo7," said Yaojing Yang, Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center, iQOO. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and so is the visual experience of games to the player. We want to give our users the flexibility to create a visual experience that their eyes see fit, including frame rates and visual effects. We believe the iQOO Neo7 smartphone will live up to our goal of bringing a personalized gaming visual experience to a wider group of users."

"Congratulations on the launch of the iQOO Neo7 smartphone!" said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "We are honored to continue working with the iQOO team to further improve the available frame rates and enhancement of visual effects, and thus allow players to experience a variety of popular games with much higher visual quality on the iQOO Neo7 smartphone. Beauty in the real world varies with diverse possibilities, as does perceived beauty in the gaming world. We are glad to be a part of giving iQOO Neo7 users expanded options for visual quality enhancement, so that they can quickly get in the game, demonstrate their skills with ease, and ultimately triumph over their gaming opponents."

