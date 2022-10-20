Thermal Transfer Products Launches 3D Configuration Tool for Heat Exchangers built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Industrial manufacturer of hydraulic oil coolers deploys new tools to streamline the specification process for fluid power engineers.

CINCINNATI and RACINE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Transfer Products (TTP) has partnered with CADENAS PARTsolutions to launch an all-new 3D configuration tool for industrial heat exchangers. The new online tool is a key component of TTP's mission: to be the easiest fluid power manufacturer to work with. By delivering on-demand access to product configuration, CAD models and PDF datasheets, TTP enables engineers to quickly get the information they need to do their jobs efficiently.

"The end goal is to: Size it. Price it. Draw it. That's what this is all about," Tim McDonald, VP of Sales at TTP, said. TTP's vision is to combine their digital tools in a one-stop shop approach for product selection, engineering data/drawings and quoting to the market.

McDonald continued, "Ease of doing business is central to our digital strategy. We want to make it so easy to work with us that we are the default choice for anyone looking to specify a heat exchanger."

TTP manufactures pre-engineered and custom heat exchangers for use in a wide variety of industries, for both stationary and mobile applications.

"Our products can be found anywhere you see a hydraulic application, such as factory machinery or off-highway applications," McDonald said.

TTP has provided design assistance in the past, but sometimes were challenged by resources and available CAD data. The 3D product configurator now delivers CAD models in more than 150 native and neutral formats.

"Engineers would call or email our engineering department to get a CAD model for their application, usually with a 24-hour turnaround," Ron Szarzynski, Product Manager at TTP, said. "The process could take longer if the customer needed data for a legacy product, which would need to be redrawn into a modern 3D format. Our new configuration tool replaces that process. The end user can build the exact product for their application online by selecting the features they need. When they're happy with the configuration, they can download it instantly in the format of their choice."

About Thermal Transfer Products

For more than 50 years, TTP has designed and manufactured heat exchangers for the fluid power industry. We are a recognized industry leader, providing a complete portfolio of high-performing heat exchangers for oil cooling and air compressor cooling.

When you work with us, you'll find the performance of our technologies sets the bar for heat transfer products, and our relentless drive to find and create custom heat transfer solutions to meet any industry challenge sets us apart. Learn more at https://www.thermaltransfer.com/.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

