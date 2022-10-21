BARÇA AND GRUPO BIMBO®️ JOIN FORCES IN A GLOBAL AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE WOMEN'S SPORTS AND TALENT

BARCELONA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, and FC Barcelona have signed an agreement that makes the global brand BIMBO®️ the Club's Global Partner and the Main Partner of the women's first team. The strategic pillars of this alliance are a commitment to female talent and equality, the promotion of nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and the development of young talent. This is the first time the Mexican company has sponsored a women's football team.

(PRNewswire)

As part of the alliance, both organizations will work towards positively impacting society through the promotion of habits that contribute to improving well-being and building a more sustainable environment.

The official presentation of the agreement took place on Wednesday at the Auditori de la Masia, in an event attended by Juli Guiu , Vice President of Marketing at FC Barcelona. Grupo Bimbo®️ was represented by Alberto Levy , VP of Global Marketing, and Rosa Alabau , Director of Sustainability for Bimbo Global Marketing. Barça's first-team players Alexia Putellas, Jana Fernández and Salma Paralluelo were also present.

As part of the agreement, in addition to being a global partner of the Club and the Main Partner of the women's football team, BIMBO®️ will also collaborate -in order to foster new talent - with La Masia, FC Barcelona's training center, which has become an international benchmark in sports and human education, as well as the Barça Academy, the Club's international schools project.



mario.e.sanchez@grupobimbo.com Press contact: Mario Enrique Sánchez

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grupo Bimbo