John Deere Receives SBTi Validation of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced that its emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Through an independent assessment, SBTi determined that Deere's targets are consistent with what's required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, which is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change, according to the latest climate science.

"By prioritizing science-based targets, Deere is taking another critical step in building an organization for the future with a clear commitment to sustainability," said Jill Sanchez, Director of Sustainability for John Deere. "At their core, our customers are purpose-driven, and Deere embraces the role we play in helping them do more with less."

Through its SBTi targets, Deere pledged to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline. The company also committed to reducing its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 30% within the same timeframe.

The SBTi approval builds on Deere's Leap Ambitions and represents the next milestone in Deere's efforts to unlock customer value while driving a low-carbon economy. Deere's Leap Ambitions will continue to be guiding principles with specific goals, including reaching product circularity and reducing the company's environmental footprint by 2030. These ambitions align across Deere's customers' production systems to optimize their complete operations — ensuring that every hour, every drop, every seed, every pound, and every pass counts — delivering better economic and environmental outcomes with fewer resources.

SBTi defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets. SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

