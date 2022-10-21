South Rampart Pharma Announces Presentation at Arrowhead's 16th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit

Dr. Hernan Bazan to discuss clinical development of novel treatment for pain

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company advancing innovative medications for the treatment of pain, today announced that Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma and the Endowed John Ochsner Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Ochsner Clinic, will present at Arrowhead's 16th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit.

Taking place in Washington, DC, on November 14-15, 2022, the Pain Therapeutics Summit is the US's premier conference covering pain research and emerging therapeutics. Leaders from the biopharmaceutical industry, academia, and the NIH attend the conference to learn about the latest advances in treating various kinds of pain and network with colleagues from industry, academia, clinical research organizations, and government.

Dr. Bazan's presentation, "Overcoming the Liver Toxicity Associated with Acetaminophen Via a New Class of Small Molecule Non-Opioids," will highlight the ongoing clinical development of novel non-opioid small molecule SRP-001 for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. SRP-001 is currently being investigated in a two-part, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, with expected data in 2023. South Rampart Pharma was recently issued a composition of matter US patent for its library of pain treatment candidates. The talk will take place on November 15th at 2:15 pm Eastern Time.

"I am delighted to share the recent milestones we've made at South Rampart Pharma with my peers in Washington later this month," said Dr. Bazan. "The hepatotoxicity of existing pain medications, namely acetaminophen, is the primary cause of acute fulminant liver failure in the US," added Dr. Bazan. "Moreover, overuse of non-steroidal inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) has significant risks to the kidney and gastrointestinal tract. The other widely used category of acute pain relief, opioids, have well-document concerns of life-altering addiction. This enormous and urgent unmet medical need is the problem we've set out to solve at South Rampart Pharma.

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma is a clinical-stage life science company dedicated to advancing the safe treatment of pain by developing new small molecule solutions that can overcome many risks associated with current pain medicines. The Company's pipeline of novel compounds has effectively reduced both pain and fever in pre-clinical studies without the liver and kidney toxicity of current non-opioid analgesics. The Company's lead program, SRP-001, is currently in a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics [ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05484414] with data expected in 2023.

