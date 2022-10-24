El American turns two reaching a record 19 million Hispanics during the month of September

Fastest Growing Hispanic Media Platform targeting Conservatives reaches a big national milestone

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El American Inc. , the leading Hispanic conservative news platform that promotes free markets and America's Founding Principles, announced today it reached a record 19 million people during the month of September. Overall, the fast growing platform, which now boasts over 1.3 million social media followers and 100,000 daily newsletter subscribers, had its best month on record.

"The current economic climate has spurred young Latinos into action, in most cases for the first time in their lives, to get involved with politics. Our latest figures clearly indicate the growth of the Latino Conservative in America, and a rising tide of engaged and politically active voices eager to make a positive change based on their values and the American dream," said Jorge Granier, El American's founder and CEO. The company will now focus its sights on continued growth in the English language audience with established Hispanic influencers in the US and promote new and up and coming voices within the Latino Conservative and Libertarian movements.

Founded in late 2020, after the contentious election season, El American has assembled a team of award-winning journalists, writers, and influencers, and has reached over 1 billion interactions across its social media accounts since inception. Through its site elamerican.com and with an active presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, GETTR, and TikTok, El American reaches across the key 18-55 demographic within the Hispanic audience.

ABOUT EL AMERICAN

El American is the bilingual digital media platform focused on providing information, opinion, analysis and real journalism to the fastest growing audience in the United States: Hispanics. Founded by two Hispanics and proud American citizens, El American targets conservative and libertarian Hispanics across the U.S.

