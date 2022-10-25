1800® TEQUILA NAMED THE OFFICIAL TEQUILA OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The World's Most Awarded Tequila Line Offers Fans Premium Experience at Levi's® Stadium and a Chance to See the San Francisco 49ers Play in Mexico City

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila line, today announces its designation as the Official Tequila of the San Francisco 49ers with a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

1800 Tequila and the San Francisco 49ers are uniting to bring the best taste in tequila to the Faithful on game days by granting fans first-class access to celebrate life's best moments. 1800 Tequila has enhanced the fan experience by creating an in-stadium bar serving bespoke San Francisco 49ers cocktails and a sweepstakes to bring fans together.

The San Francisco 49ers will take the field in Mexico City later this season to play in front of their large and continually growing global fanbase. As a Mexican heritage brand, 1800 Tequila will send one fan and a guest to see the San Francisco 49ers faceoff against the Arizona Cardinals during Monday Night Football. Fans can enter to win two United Airlines flight vouchers, lodging and two tickets to attend the game at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022. Fans must be 21 and over and residents of the U.S. to enter. No purchase is required to enter or win. For the official rules and more information on how to enter, please visit https://www.180049erssweeps2022.com/en/submission/form.

"As the official tequila brand of the San Francisco 49ers, we're eager to create unforgettable fan experiences," says Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Proximo Spirits. "This sponsorship signals our continued focus on the California community, where both our brand and the 49ers share a passionate fan base. We are looking forward to celebrating the rest of the season with the 49ers Faithful both at Levi's Stadium and on the road."

Fans can visit the 1800 Tequila Bar located in Levi's® Stadium and enjoy signature cocktails. Fans watching the game at home can recreate the "Faithful Margarita" or "49ers Red Paloma" by purchasing 1800 Cristalino or Blanco on ReserveBar.com or Drizly.com and following the full recipes on www.1800tequila.com/drinks/.

"We proudly welcome 1800 Tequila as the official tequila of the San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "We're thrilled to have the brand's premium taste, quality and heritage present for our game days as we continue our 76th season."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in California and nationwide. For more information, please visit 1800tequila.com.

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Blanco, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, Milenio, Colección and The Ultimate Margarita. Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco over 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

