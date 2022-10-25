CATALYZE DALLAS LAUNCHES ALMADEN GENOMICS, ENTERING RACE TO ADVANCE PACE OF GENOMIC RESEARCH

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas Holdings today announces the launch of another portfolio company, Almaden Genomics, which is accelerating genomic research and discovery through streamlined bioinformatics. Almaden is the latest in a series of commercialization efforts by Catalyze to speed go-to-market for technology harvested from the Fortune 100.

"The global genomics market is expected to reach nearly $129 billion by 2030, fueled by reduced costs in genetic sequencing and the demand for personalized medicine. We are ideally suited to leverage our agility in commercializing promising innovations to this dynamic market space," said Tricia D'Cruz, Co-founder and Managing Director for Catalyze Dallas. "Almaden is another example of how our proven model helps innovators capitalize on their R&D investment, which we do through a combination of entrepreneurial know-how and access to capital – speeding the time to market."

As of today's launch, Almaden Genomics has already invested tens of millions into a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows and accelerate genomic discovery, and has validated the technology through successful pilots. The original team of bioinformaticians, engineers, and industry professionals will continue their work in the independent company under the Catalyze Dallas umbrella.

Catalyze launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, unleashing the full value and potential of their investments in technology. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting the most promising for spinout, like Almaden Genomics. More than a dozen Fortune 100 clients have partnered with Catalyze Dallas to evaluate, spin out and build scalable stand-alone businesses to commercialize their technologies.

Catalyze has already launched two successful companies: Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace, defense, commercial space and industrial industries; and Metro Aerospace, a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry, reducing carbon emissions by utilizing drag reduction technology licensed from the defense industry.

