Chintai commences operating an organised market for securities and collective investment schemes (CIS).

This includes operating a regulated digital assets marketplace for trading of digital securities from primary issuance.

Chintai Blockchain Platform for regulated digital assets is for accredited and institutional investors.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINTAI, Asia's leading blockchain tokenisation platform headquartered in Singapore, has been awarded as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate digital assets marketplace for securities and collective investment schemes (CIS). On 16 August 2022, Chintai received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) for dealing in capital markets products.

Chintai awarded Recognised Market Operator licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (PRNewswire)

Chintai CEO and Executive Director David Packham commented, "We welcome the timely approval for the RMO licence by the MAS because we can now support our clients by providing a marketplace for regulated digital securities. With the CMS and RMO licences, it allows us to provide a one-stop solution for issuance, listing and trading of equities, bonds, real estate, and other financial products". He added, "We can now offer additional services as a regulated Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model that will truly expand the access to capital markets, especially for companies looking to develop innovative digital asset products to disrupt the market".

David concluded, "Singapore, a leading blockchain hub with a progressive regulator, has proven to be a conducive launchpad for forward-looking companies like Chintai". Chintai will continue engaging other digital asset tokenisation players in Singapore to form strategic alliances to promote the broader adoption of digital assets.

Chintai is a Singapore company regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Founded in 2019, the Chintai platform utilises blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. Chintai's product suite includes dynamic issuance, automated compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, automated corporate actions, liquidity, instant settlement, and more. The strategic intent is to bridge the world of traditional finance with a blockchain technology platform and build a new competitive advantage with our clients. http://chintai.io

