Empire State Realty Trust Becomes America's First Commercial Office REIT to Join Both the United Nations Global Compact and the Women's Empowerment Principles

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it is the first commercial office REIT in the U.S. to join the United Nations Global Compact, as well as to commit to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

The United Nations Global Compact brings companies together to align strategies and operations with 10 principles to advance societal goals. WEPs offer guidance to companies on how they can achieve the highest standards of gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace.

"ESRT is committed to its industry-leading sustainability practices and culture of inclusion and equity," said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. "We are pleased to be the first office REIT in the U.S. to adopt the Women's Empowerment Principles and sign on to the United Nations Global Compact to publicly show these commitments."

Both ESRT commitments are voluntary, principles-based approaches to business that meet fundamental responsibilities in human rights, gender equality, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. ESRT's long-term commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and WEPs will accelerate progress towards its aggressive ESG and DE&I goals. Through its annual Sustainability Report, ESRT continues to transparently share its ESG and DE&I strategies, targets, and progress.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, (i) the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, (iii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to climate change, adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters; and (iv) accuracy of our methodologies and estimates regarding ESG metrics and goals, (v) tenant willingness and ability to collaborate in reporting ESG metrics and meeting ESG goals, (vi) impact of governmental regulation on our ESG efforts, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors." Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

