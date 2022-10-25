INROADS APPOINTS YOLANDA SMITH CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS has announced the appointment of Yolanda Smith, an INROADS alumna, as Chief Marketing Officer. In December 2021, Smith began working at INROADS as an Executive Marketing Consultant. Since joining the team, Yolanda has directed the organization's brand, marketing, and communications strategy. She focuses on creating innovative, integrated marketing activities that increase brand awareness, charitable giving, student, alumni, and corporate engagement.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to advance the mission of INROADS. As a proud INROADS alumna, I can personally attest to the impact of our programs. INROADS was my first introduction into the business world and set me on a trajectory for corporate and community leadership. I am thrilled to bring my talents to INROADS and ensure that more students, families, universities, and employers experience the benefits of working with INROADS," said Yolanda Smith.

Yolanda is a proud INROADS alumna who lived the experience of receiving training and development as a four-year INROADS intern in Chicago, IL. She's bringing over 20 years of experience in marketing, management, and entrepreneurship to INROADS.

Yolanda has directed and managed multimillion-dollar brands for The Home Depot and Kodak, devising and implementing integrated marketing programs that have resulted in significant year-over-year sales increases. As an entrepreneur, Yolanda was the owner and operator of a healthcare company, where she oversaw marketing, business development, procurement, and fulfillment of government contracts, finance, and operations.

Yolanda has redesigned marketing at INROADS, from the website, program materials, and social media to marketing and PR support of significant organization events. She has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Alabama A&M University. Smith will be based in Atlanta, GA.

"We are pleased to announce Yolanda as our chief marketing officer and member of the executive leadership team," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. "She has demonstrated her ability to drive strategic brand marketing and communications strategy and her dedication to advancing the INROADS mission. We are confident that she will continue to elevate the INROADS brand and utilize her expertise to provide overall strategic and operational input for our organization."

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

