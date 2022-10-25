LG IS DOUBLING DOWN ON ITS BREAKTHROUGH LAUNDRY INNOVATION WITH NEW CONFIDENCE GUARANTEE

The Brand's New Campaign Reminds Consumers that its Industry-First WashTower™ is the Best and Only Single-Unit Laundry Solution

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is reinforcing its position as the leader in cutting-edge laundry innovation with the LG WashTower™ and expanded product suite. Since launching in 2020, the vertical laundry system has revolutionized the laundry category with its fully integrated design that combines a separate washer and dryer, an all-in-one control panel and advanced AI in a single, space-efficient unit to deliver unmatched convenience. Through the There's Only One Tower campaign, the brand is underscoring its position as the best & only single-unit solution by introducing a confidence guarantee.

With its industry-first, space-saving form factor and the very best in laundry innovation, LG is confident that nothing can beat the WashTower™ in design and performance and is offering consumers a confidence guarantee. (PRNewswire)

Confidence Guarantee

With its industry-first, space-saving form factor and the very best in laundry innovation, LG is confident that nothing can beat the WashTower™ in design and performance and is offering consumers a confidence guarantee. From now until January 15, 2023, if a customer who purchases a WashTower™ finds a comparable single-unit laundry system from another brand that outperforms any core WashTower™ model for the same or lower price, LG will refund the purchase price.1

"As the leading brand addressing unmet consumer needs in the laundry room, we know the LG WashTower™ is the best single-unit laundry solution on the market, and we want to make sure consumers know this too, said Sandro Ledesma, senior product manager at LG Electronics. "Since launching in 2020, we have continued to expand upon our WashTower™ lineup every year with the introduction of smarter technology, new colors and even a ventless dryer option, to cater to consumers' evolving needs and simplify the laundry experience at home."

Experience Why There's Only One Tower

No matter the preferred aesthetic, LG has a WashTower™ that will complement the design of any home. Rounding out LG's wide array of finishes such as Graphite Steel, Black Steel, Stainless Steel and White, the WashTower™ is now available in Candy Apple Red and Nature Green, giving the option to add a pop of color in the laundry room just in time for the holiday season. Additionally, LG now offers the LG WashTower™ with a ventless dryer, which includes LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, this LG WashTower™ helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts and makes this unit particularly attractive for multi-family housing applications.

Unmatched Laundry Innovation

The ENERGY STAR® certified LG WashTower™ offers a full-size dryer above a full-size front-load washer, delivering ultra-large capacity plus advanced washing in under 30 minutes.2 Unlike conventional stacked laundry pairs, LG's exclusive Center Control™ panel is positioned in the middle of the unit, allowing users the convenience of accessing all functions and features within a comfortable reach to optimize the laundry experience. LG's WashTower™ that features a sleek design and minimalist aesthetic takes up half the space, offering more room to add a sink, a folding table, or even extra storage. The WashTower™ also delivers a deeper clean with TurboWash™ 360°, which powers through larger loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays. Certified ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY,3 the LG WashTower™ helps households tackle allergy season with the Allergiene™ wash cycle, that goes beyond everyday cleaning, using the power of steam to remove common household allergens in fabrics by more than 95%4. Do more than dry—TurboSteam™ technology in the dryer refreshes clothes in between washes as well as children's toys, decorative pillows and more.

Smarter Laundry Solutions

Save time and simplify the laundry routine with built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically selects the right wash/dry motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. Activate the Smart Learner feature in the ThinQ app, and the WashTower™ will remember the user's preferred settings, from the wash temperature to spin speed to drying level—so you don't have to.4 With LG's exclusive Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle, making laundry day convenient and effortless. To offer the ultimate piece of mind, LG's ThinQ Care analyzes appliance usage patterns to provide reports on appliance performance. The comprehensive AI service proactively contacts the homeowner should a potential service issue be detected, to ensure that LG products are always performing at their best.

The new WashTower™ colorways are available at LG.com and retailers nationwide starting at $1,899. For more information about LG's WashTower™ lineup and confidence guarantee, visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/washtower-confidence-guarantee.

1Refund will be in the form of a physical Visa Prepaid card. The first 50 Consumers who submit a claim demonstrating that they (a) purchased an eligible LG WashTower™ product between October 20, 2022 and January 15, 2023 (the "Program Period") and (b) found a comparable single-unit washer dryer combo with all the same features at an equal or lesser price will be able to receive a refund in the amount equal to the amount paid for the LG WashTower™ (before taxes, shipping, or handling) subject to the terms and conditions stated herein.

2 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trademark of the ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

3 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

4 When normal cycle is selected on control panel.

The WashTower™ is now available in Candy Apple Red and Nature Green, giving the option to add a pop of color in the laundry room just in time for the holiday season. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

