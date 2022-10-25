New research finds 73% of organizations will increase AppSec investment in 2023

In difficult economic times with the increased risk of bad-actor threats, it's critical that organizations prioritize investing in zero noise, modern AppSec solutions that demonstrate ROI with measurable security improvements.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst Log4Shell and other high-profile security incidents this past year, organizations plan to invest more in cybersecurity solutions that show clear ROI in order to protect their customers. Today, Invicti Security™ released the Fall 2022 edition of its bi-annual AppSec Indicator: Tuning Out AppSec Noise is All About DAST, revealing how modern AppSec solutions, like dynamic application security testing (DAST), offer fewer noisy distractions like false positives and provide more focus. This helps ensure DevSecOps professionals can deliver secure, innovative applications – even when vulnerabilities are rising.

The survey findings revealed:

73% of organizations anticipate that they'll increase their AppSec investments in 2023. With economic changes, investing more in modern cybersecurity – specifically DAST – remains a top priority.

97% of DevSecOps teams say they ignore a real vulnerability at least once a month because they assume it is a false positive. Cybersecurity solutions offering automation and accuracy help cut through the noise, meaning less time spent on false alarms and manual work.

100% of DevSecOps professionals track ROI for their AppSec tools, and many are under pressure to deliver results. To showcase success to leadership, organizations require security solutions that demonstrate concise analytics and remediation guidance.

"With the increasing pressure to push out new software, and the exponential number of possible vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, organizations must have tools that keep their web assets secure," said Frank Catucci, Invicti's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research. "DAST is effective for scanning and measuring various layers of the company's security protection at scale using the same techniques that malicious hackers perpetuate. DAST combined with SCA gives an end-to-end view of directly actionable security debt, ensuring DevSecOps professionals can cut through the noise and focus on the most critical vulnerabilities."

While data theft remains a top concern and vulnerability reports create extra noise, DevSecOps professionals remain optimistic about investing in security measures, and organizations know they need to prioritize cybersecurity budgets now more than ever. With growing cyber attack sophistication and prevalence, it's necessary to be equipped with the right solutions to maintain adequate security coverage and demonstrate security ROI. Learn more about how to prioritize AppSec investments in the full report.

In conjunction with Wakefield Research, the report is based on a survey of 500 U.S. DevSecOps Professionals. Respondents have a minimum of 5 years of experience at companies with at least 2,000 employees and oversamples of respondents in the following industries: government, healthcare, financial, and education.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security - which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker - is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wakefield Research

Wakefield Research is a leading, independent provider of quantitative, qualitative, and hybrid market research. Wakefield Research supports the world's most prominent brands and agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 100, in more than 90 countries. Our work regularly appears in top-tier media. More information is available at www.wakefieldresearch.com.

