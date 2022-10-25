NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $411.4 million, or $118.51 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased 24% and 37%, respectively, when compared to 2021 third quarter net income of $332.1 million, or $86.44 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.78 billion, which increased 16% from $2.40 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $7.81 billion, a 16% increase from $6.72 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.27 billion, an increase of 41% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $902.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $358.61, an increase of 55% from $231.75 per diluted share for 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 15% to 4,421 units, when compared to 5,201 units in the third quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2022 was $453,400, an increase of 3% when compared with the third quarter of 2021. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 15% compared to 9% in the third quarter of 2021. Settlements in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 5% to 5,949 units, compared to 5,683 units in the third quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2022 was $460,500, an increase of 12% from the third quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 11% to 10,758 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 5% to $5.09 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.74 billion in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 17% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2022 increased to 23.6%, compared to 22.2% in the third quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $520.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32% when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $1.66 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 55% when compared to $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 23.6% and 24.3%, respectively, compared to 23.5% and 22.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the nine month period in 2022 is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $27.7 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $37.8 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,739,445

$ 2,336,615

$ 7,658,734

$ 6,524,886 Other income

10,211

1,496

15,446

4,714 Cost of sales

(2,092,457)

(1,817,939)

(5,668,549)

(5,117,065) Selling, general and administrative

(129,416)

(112,226)

(391,358)

(347,051) Operating income

527,783

407,946

1,614,273

1,065,484 Interest expense

(6,854)

(12,838)

(31,510)

(38,694) Homebuilding income

520,929

395,108

1,582,763

1,026,790

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

37,455

59,025

155,518

195,798 Interest income

3,437

2,336

8,283

6,577 Other income

1,294

1,022

3,669

2,877 General and administrative

(24,252)

(22,959)

(70,646)

(67,228) Interest expense

(348)

(405)

(1,115)

(1,216) Mortgage banking income

17,586

39,019

95,709

136,808

















Income before taxes

538,515

434,127

1,678,472

1,163,598 Income tax expense

(127,122)

(102,046)

(407,665)

(261,460)

















Net income

$ 411,393

$ 332,081

$ 1,270,807

$ 902,138

















Basic earnings per share

$ 125.97

$ 93.25

$ 383.68

$ 249.30

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 118.51

$ 86.44

$ 358.61

$ 231.75

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,266

3,561

3,312

3,619

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,471

3,842

3,544

3,893

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,748,506

$ 2,545,069 Restricted cash

51,239

60,730 Receivables

28,378

18,552 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,931,639

1,777,862 Unsold lots and housing units

194,882

127,434 Land under development

15,230

12,147 Building materials and other

28,698

29,923



2,170,449

1,947,366









Contract land deposits, net

521,572

497,139 Property, plant and equipment, net

55,982

56,979 Operating lease right-of-use assets

69,933

59,010 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

230,255

229,018



4,917,894

5,455,443 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

18,431

28,398 Restricted cash

2,924

2,519 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

316,094

302,192 Property and equipment, net

3,250

3,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,534

9,758 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

109,060

25,160



471,640

379,032 Total assets

$ 5,389,534

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 393,941

$ 336,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

427,072

435,860 Customer deposits

376,160

417,463 Operating lease liabilities

74,670

64,128 Senior notes

915,346

1,516,255



2,187,189

2,770,266 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

102,101

51,394 Operating lease liabilities

15,405

10,437



117,506

61,831 Total liabilities

2,304,695

2,832,097









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330

shares issued as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,538,812

2,378,191 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as

of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

11,318,646

10,047,839 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,343,353 and 17,107,889 shares as of

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(10,772,825)

(9,423,858) Total shareholders' equity

3,084,839

3,002,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,389,534

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,813

$ 516.2

2,024

$ 523.7

5,980

$ 527.1

6,405

$ 519.8 North East (2)

348

$ 510.5

403

$ 496.7

1,249

$ 512.7

1,237

$ 489.7 Mid East (3)

955

$ 406.7

1,190

$ 376.8

3,603

$ 404.4

4,305

$ 365.4 South East (4)

1,305

$ 385.0

1,584

$ 372.9

4,179

$ 410.2

5,089

$ 356.2 Total

4,421

$ 453.4

5,201

$ 442.0

15,011

$ 463.9

17,036

$ 429.8







































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,417

$ 530.6

2,177

$ 497.3

6,889

$ 527.3

6,411

$ 478.4 North East (2)

487

$ 513.5

455

$ 468.3

1,307

$ 507.3

1,260

$ 451.2 Mid East (3)

1,468

$ 388.3

1,430

$ 351.8

4,034

$ 384.8

4,097

$ 343.2 South East (4)

1,577

$ 403.9

1,621

$ 331.6

4,753

$ 381.0

4,672

$ 317.3 Total

5,949

$ 460.5

5,683

$ 411.1

16,983

$ 450.9

16,440

$ 396.9







































As of September 30,





2022

2021





Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,009

$ 536.2

4,473

$ 530.3

North East (2)

911

$ 519.1

927

$ 499.0

Mid East (3)

2,596

$ 407.8

3,082

$ 375.4

South East (4)

3,242

$ 433.5

3,663

$ 377.0

Total

10,758

$ 472.8

12,145

$ 442.4























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

164

151

157

154 North East (2)

37

34

36

34 Mid East (3)

126

125

126

130 South East (4)

96

104

92

108 Total

423

414

411

426







































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

15.0 %

9.2 %

13.0 %

9.1 % Lots controlled at end of period









131,400

118,600

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,656,187

$ 1,615,880

$ 4,788,751

$ 4,593,854 Capture rate

81 %

88 %

84 %

89 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,211,977

3,512,686 Number of shares repurchased

88,016

79,620

295,148

244,595 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 368,490

$ 398,488

$ 1,384,193

$ 1,152,855





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia

