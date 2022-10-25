Southwestern Investment Group Announces Upcoming Name Change to SageSpring Wealth Partners

Southwestern Investment Group's new name and brand bring refreshed outlook and alignment with the firm's vision.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Investment Group, a prominent wealth advisory firm, announces a new name to be implemented on November 7th, 2022. The new name, SageSpring Wealth Partners, reflects the firm's desire to offer wise guidance and cultivate long-lasting relationships with clients.

"More than twenty years ago, we started our company with a vision to serve clients exceptionally well and provide comprehensive financial advice," SageSpring's CEO Jeff Dobyns said. "Since that inception, we have held various names, but we have always remained true to this vision," he said.

The company will retains its team of more than 60 advisors across the United States as of 10/24/2022. The firm's advisors enter this new chapter with a renewed commitment to clients' financial goals, and a pledge of transparency throughout the brand transition.

As Southwestern Investment Group fully transitions to its new independently-owned RIA organization, its leadership team is delighted to introduce clients to the name and brand message that better encompasses its identity. CEO Jeff Dobyns speaks for everyone at the firm when he says he "look[s] forward to what lies ahead for our company and our clients."

