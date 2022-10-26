All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles Opens Dec. 12

Brand-New Land-Based Resort Offers Best-In-Class Gaming, Accommodations and Food and Beverage, Including the First Louisiana Restaurant by Multi-Michelin-Starred Chef, Gordon Ramsay

LAKE CHARLES, La. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since closing for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura, the former Isle of Capri Lake Charles will officially come ashore in a brand-new, land-based build out as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Dec. 12, 2022. The all-new 60,000-square-foot property will bring the legendary Horseshoe brand to southwest Louisiana, showcasing the ultimate gambling experience for guests, including new rooms, unmatched restaurants and a variety of entertainment.

Horseshoe Lake Charles exterior (PRNewswire)

The new property boasts nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games, as well as an official WSOP® Poker Room, an all-new Caesars Sportsbook and 253 hotel rooms designed with inspiration from local scenery. In addition to a wide palette of food and beverage outlets that will be available on day one, Horseshoe Lake Charles will bring multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay to the Pelican State with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak in mid-2023. The doors to Horseshoe Lake Charles will open for the first time at noon on Dec. 12, pending Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval*. Room reservations are now available at Caesars.com.

"When we closed the Isle of Capri in 2020, we were not expecting the property to be shut down for this length of time," said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. "But we couldn't be prouder of our team and all of the hard work they've put into this beautiful property. We look forward to welcoming our partners and the community to celebrate with us as we commemorate this milestone and introduce them to Horseshoe Lake Charles."

Team Members and guests are invited to join the festivities beginning with the property's official ribbon cutting at noon on Monday, Dec. 12, continuing through the day and ending with a celebratory firework display that evening. The property will also host several special opening events over New Year's Eve weekend, during which guests can expect the first-ever drone show in the Lake Charles market, a lion dance celebration, exclusive giveaways and more.

"The support from the Lake Charles community has been tremendous, and we can't wait to welcome our guests back to experience our all-new resort," said Jeff Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Horseshoe Lake Charles. "After being closed for more than two years, to reopen as a Horseshoe casino is the cherry on top of a pretty spectacular celebration."

Caesars Entertainment's Horseshoe properties have been thrilling guests since 1951, as the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. With 10 locations across the country, including Horseshoe Bossier City, the Horseshoe brand is all about creating a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Building a new Horseshoe for southwestern Louisiana, Caesars Entertainment has created a gaming-first, integrated resort destination that pairs world-class slots and an abundance of table games with the resort amenities guests crave.

In addition to Gordon Ramsay Steak, the first Louisiana restaurant by multi-Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, Horseshoe Lake Charles will also have a stellar culinary lineup with; Brew Brothers, the award-winning brewpub founded by the Carano family in 1995; 7 Seven Noodle Bar, a Pan-Asian inspired noodle restaurant featuring stir-fried entrees, hearty soups, sushi and an assortment of noodle dishes; and Slice Pizzeria & Pasta all open on Dec. 12. Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins will round out the food and beverage options later in 2023.

For more information on Horseshoe Lake Charles or other Caesars Entertainment properties, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations.

