The American Diabetes Association Named Winner in 2022 Sharecare Awards in Chronic Diseases Category

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced its recognition as a winner in the 2022 Sharecare Awards in the category of chronic diseases for The Big Step Up: Detection that encourages people to take the big step up for their health. Sharecare, in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS), the Sharecare Awards promote and reward excellence for the best productions and programming in health and well-being.

Each year for Diabetes Awareness Month, the ADA curates a national campaign geared towards motivating, educating, and empowering people living with diabetes. In partnership with 50 films and Rustler & Co., the ADA developed a video for the 2021 Diabetes Awareness Month that showcases real-life and impactful stories to highlight how diabetes affects millions of people. We are also excited to unveil this year's campaign to empower those living with diabetes for the 2022 Diabetes Awareness Month that we produced in cooperation with the same team. Go to www.diabetes.org/hitsdifferent on November, 1st to learn more.

The American Diabetes Association is one of 15 winners in the fourth annual Sharecare Awards across a range of categories, from chronic conditions to community health. During the month of October, each category winner will be featured on Sharecare's LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter channels under the hashtag #SharecareAwards and alongside a range of health and well-being influencers and celebrity activists, including: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning actress Rita Moreno; NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins; and CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, among others.

"Winning The Sharing Care Award helps recognize the hard work and dedication that the ADA always strives to provide for the 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. We appreciate this recognition and support from all of you, and we hope to continue to provide those living with diabetes the resources and tools to thrive, because we are all Connected for Life," said Sabrena Pringle, VP of communications for the ADA. "If you need help managing your diabetes, we encourage you to visit diabetes.org."

Entries were judged by the Sharecare Awards Academy of Judges – a curated team of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The Sharecare Award in each category was determined after a second round of judging by the deans of the Academy of Judges and a committee of additional experts.

"In an extremely competitive fourth year, each of our finalists delivered inspiring content, productions, and programs that exemplify the commitment to education, awareness, and inspired action that the Sharecare Awards were founded to recognize," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "We now take great pleasure in using our platform to showcase the best-in-class work of our winners across categories that represent the diversity of experiences shaping consumers' health and lives today."

The Sharecare Awards is operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program, with the support of its generous sponsors and in association with NY NATAS, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award. More information about the Sharecare Awards is available at https://sharecareawards.org.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

