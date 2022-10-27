MOOG® Releases Over 70 New Part Numbers in the Third Quarter 2022 and Introduces Enhancements to Existing Product Lines

Expanded product lines now available for MOOG ball joints, control arms, tie rods and others

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOOG®, the industry-leading steering and suspension brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, recently announced 79 new part numbers for its ball joints, control arms, tie rods and more during the third quarter 2022, bringing the total number of new parts available this year to 148.

New parts include four control arm and ball joint assemblies: CK620889, front right lower; CK621474, front right upper; RK623739 front right lower; and RK623740, front left lower. Part number CK620889 is now available for the following vehicles: 2019-2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV and Escalade; 2019-2015 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and 2019-2014 Silverado 1500; and 2019-2015 GMC Yukon XL and Yukon, and 2019-2014 Sierra 1500. This offers expanded coverage to nearly 5.5 million vehicles in operation (VIO). Covering over 1.8 million VIO, part number CK621474 is also new for the 2020-2005 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner. Part numbers RK623739 (front right lower) and RK623740 (front right upper) are first-to-market parts for the 2019-2017 Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia (covering nearly 550,000 VIO).

Also new for nearly 3.7 million VIO is part number RK643661 (rear upper) for 2020-2016 Honda Civic, 2021-2017 CR-V, and 2019 Insight. Additionally, control arm bushings (part number K202089, rear upper outer) are available for over 2.2 VIO, covering the 2017-2008 Buick Enclave; 2017-2009 Chevrolet Traverse; 2017 GMC Acadia Limited and 2016-2007 Acadia; and 2010-2007 Saturn Outlook.

MOOG has also released first-to-market ball joints (K500433) for the 2021-2020 Jeep Gladiator and 2021-2018 Wrangler; and control arms (RK643672, rear left lower; and RK643673, rear right lower) for the 2018-2013 Nissan Altima and 2020-2016 Maxima.

MOOG continues to raise the bar for control arm excellence by constantly testing and developing new engineering solutions to improve vehicle ride and performance. Application-specific innovations to MOOG premium control arms include induction-hardened studs and carbon fiber-reinforced bearings with PTFE. Induction-hardened studs provide added strength, while the patent-pending carbon fiber-reinforced bearings reduce socket friction compared to typical non-reinforced bearings, providing longer socket life. Premium control arms also feature enhanced structural strength and increased corrosion resistance.

Earlier this year, MOOG introduced its High Utilization hub assemblies. Building upon its long history of Problem Solver methodology, design and technology, these improved MOOG products feature enhancements for reliability, durability, and lasting performance in truck applications, even in challenging, high-usage conditions. New application-specific components include a new heat shield to protect the ABS sensor cable in high-heat conditions; a next generation outboard bearing race design integrated into the spindle for increased strength and durability; and an enhanced inboard seal and Grime Defense outboard seal to provide maximum protection against water, salt, dust, and road dirt.

"As we've shown throughout 2022, MOOG engineers constantly strive to create and enhance our products to exceed our customers' expectations for durability, quality, and availability," said Adam Richardson, Brand and Product Director, MOOG. "We design every part to an exact specification and make sure they are tested to our high standards, so it's easy for us to stand behind the MOOG name as The Problem Solver."

To watch a video and learn more about MOOG control arm assemblies and the full line of MOOG products, please visit www.MOOGparts.com contact your MOOG supplier. Like MOOG on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MOOGparts, follow MOOG on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MOOGparts, or connect with the brand on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/MOOGparts.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

