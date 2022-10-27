Procede Software Puts Pedal to the Metal and Celebrates Record-breaking Turnout at its Annual User Conference

A capacity crowd of Procede customers, Certified Partners, and OEMs descended on the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego's historic Gaslamp Quarter for two action-packed days of interactive sessions, dealer collaboration, and industry networking.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced record-breaking attendance at the 2022 Procede Software Conference (PSC). A capacity crowd of attendees "Put the Pedal to the Metal,"—the conference theme—at the event, which marked the company's first in-person gathering since before the pandemic.

2022 Procede Software Conference (PRNewswire)

"After three years apart, this event was so much more than a conference—it was a celebration! said Larry Kettler, CEO. "It was incredibly exciting to once again be able to meet face-to-face with our customers, Certified partners, and valued OEM representatives. The energy was simply electric."

Kettler kicked off the conference with a keynote presentation and company update covering how Procede has been listening to and collaborating with customers and evolving their software to deliver increasing value to the dealerships that use it. The keynote was followed by two full days of new features and enhancements announcements, product roadmap updates, and dynamic dealership department- and OEM-specific breakout sessions.

Attendees were also treated to a sneak peek at Procede's new logo and branding, which will be formally launched in early 2023.

Procede's highly interactive conference session format provides an opportunity for their customers to give feedback on its products and services and input into the development roadmap. Shana Kearns, Vice President of Corporate Accounting, Peach State Truck Centers, explains, "There are so many great reasons to attend the Procede Software Conference, but for me, the most important one is having a voice in the direction of the development of their software. The conference is just one of the ways Procede listens to and gets input from their dealer network."

Customers also cite the opportunity to learn from and network with other dealerships as one of the most valuable features of this unique conference. "One of the best things about the PSC is the opportunity to collaborate with and learn from other dealers who use Excede, especially those affiliated with the same OEMs as we are," said Cody Miller, Corporate Parts Manager, Bruckner's Truck and Equipment, one of the largest and oldest Mack/Volvo dealerships in the country.

Next year's Procede Software Conference is scheduled for September 13 – 14, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel. Space is limited, and the conference is again expected to sell out early. Customers and certified partners interested in attending can add their names to the interest list by completing this form.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Contact: Jennifer York, Director of Marketing Communications, marketing@procedesoftware.com , 858-450-4800

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Procede Software