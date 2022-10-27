Utah College Students Learn the Importance of Advocacy and Health Equity Among Underserved Populations at One-of-a-Kind Healthy Churches 2030 Public Health and Faith Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When a professor at Brigham Young University (BYU) asked his students to attend a health equality conference, they had no clue how their ideas on healthcare for underserved populations would change. Professor Randy M. Page, Ph.D., Department of Public Health at BYU, asked his "Working with Vulnerable and Diverse Populations" class to attend the Healthy Churches 2030 Annual Conference and compose a reflection paper.

For these BYU students, this conference served as a catalyst for a change in their worldview of healthcare systems and an acknowledgment of the bias and injustice faced by people of color. The students left feeling motivated to work toward cultural competency and become advocates for people from diverse backgrounds who don't look like them after hearing the personal accounts of religious leaders, public health experts, and community activists regarding health conditions, treatments, and research on health equity.

One BYU student stated, "I need to know that it is never too early to be an advocate, and that I need to take advocacy opportunities whenever I can throughout my life and my career."

When The Balm In Gilead, Inc. created the conference nine years ago, the purpose was to help churches gain access to the resources they needed to build healthy and thriving health ministries. The conference has evolved into a convergence of church leaders, public health professionals, community activists, and corporate leaders to address health equality concerns affecting Black people.

Professor Page first attended the conference in-person in 2019 to build on his almost 30 years of teaching experience and extensive research on healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations. At the conference, "I was surrounded by people who wanted to improve the world. I was inspired by the passion and convictions of the speakers and attendees. I wanted to share this experience with my students," said Professor Page. His class curriculum now incorporates the conference.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. will virtually host the Health Churches 2030 Annual Conference yet again, this year from November 14 to 17, 2022. Attendees enjoy access to keynote speeches, symposiums, panel discussions, and over 30 exhibitors and a special performance by gospel musician, Charles Jenkins.

Featured speakers include Lecrae, mental health champion and Grammy-award winning artist, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Emmy Award-winning actress and activist, Dr. Thema Bryant, psychologist and minister, Rev. Dr. Marcus Cosby and others. Visit HC2030.org for more information.

About The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nongovernmental organization that is leading future generations into healthier life choices and aiding them with the tools for a bountiful life. As a not-for-profit, The Balm In Gilead, Inc. has developed an international reputation for providing an insightful understanding of religious cultures and values and an extraordinary ability to build strong, trusted partnerships with faith communities worldwide.

