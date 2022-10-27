XT.COM Lists CryptoARC (ARC) in the Innovation & Layer2 Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ARC on its platform in the innovation & Layer2 zone and the ARC/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-27 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ARC for trading at 2022-10-26 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ARC will open at 2022-11-03 08:00 (UTC)

About the ARC Token

ARC is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and used specifically for the CryptoARC NFT Game platform. Users can exchange in-game items using ARC tokens on the game's NFT exchange. There is a max supply of 700 million with a current circulating supply of 300 million.

Everyone is encouraged to indulge in ARC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About CryptoARC

CryptoARC is a P2E NFT game with a RPG trading card genre and functions as a web game. Users can acquire and grow their on-game items and sell them on the NFT marketplace, discover new NFT cards using the in-game breeding system. Users can also strengthen and increase their character level while they explore various dungeons and battle monsters to collect various items.

The game will be released and available on google play. Users can win treasure in PvP and also team up with other players to play cooperatively by raiding bosses together with friends.

Website: https://crypto-arc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nkdevv

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital-asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

