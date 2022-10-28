Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Year Results for Fiscal Year 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022.
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlight:
- Total revenue increased by approximately RMB35.9 million ($5.3 million) or 74.8% to RMB83.8 million ($12.5 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022 from RMB47.9 million for the same period in 2021.
- Gross profit increased to RMB19.4 million ($2.9 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022, from RMB7.2 million for the same period in 2021.
- Gross margin increased to 23.2% for the year ended June 30, 2022 from 15.1% for the same period in 2021.
- Research and development expenses increased from RMB5.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 to RMB9 million for the same period in 2022.
- Net income increased by RMB120.2 million ($17.9 million) to RMB94.3 million ($14.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022 from net loss of RMB 25.9 million for the same period in 2021.
For the Years Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Increase /(Decrease)
Percentage
(in RMB millions, except earnings
Revenue
RMB
83.8
RMB
47.9
RMB
35.9
74.8
%
Gross profit
19.4
7.2
12.2
169.4
%
Gross margin
23.2
%
15.1
%
8.1 percentage points
/
Net income
94.3
(25.9)
120.2
464.1
%
Net earnings per share –
3.2
(1.8)
5
277.8
%
Management Commentary
Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and CEO of Recon said: "Recon delivered record performance during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 thanks to rising oil prices and increased investment by oil companies. Production activities of our customers ramped up, resulting in increased demands for our automation products and wastewater treatment solutions and services. The improvement in our operating activities brought a simultaneous increase in both revenue and the cost of revenue. At the same time, as our customers recovered, we were able to sign contracts with better priced terms and no need to continue with our low-price policy we adopted in the last two years, our gross profit and gross margin were also improved dramatically."
"As a result of Recon's organic operational and financial performance, commitment to disciplined spending and confidence in free cash flow sustainability, our revenue, gross profit grew by 74.8% and 169.4% respectively for the year ended June 30, 2022 from same period last year. Our net income also increased to RMB94.3 million from a net loss of RMB25.9 million. We are continuing to see strong growth potential in our business and we will keep this good momentum to create sustainable values for our stakeholders."
Fiscal 2022 Financial Results:
Revenue
Total revenues for the year ended June 30, 2022 were approximately RMB83.8 million ($12.5 million), an increase of approximately RMB35.9 million ($5.3 million) or 74.8% from RMB47.9 million for the same period in 2021. The overall increase in revenue was mainly due to increase from all our business lines benefited with the increase in oil and gas prices and electricity prices during the year ended June 30, 2022. Specifically,
- Revenue from automation product and software increased by RMB13.4 million ($2.0 million) or 72.3%. The increase was mainly caused by 1) completion of prior delayed projects and also new needs in from Ji Dong oilfield as oil price increased; 2) recovery of Shenhua Group's requirement; and 3) rising contribution from operation and maintenance services regarding metering instruments as Chinese companies placed increasing emphasis on safety in energy and chemical companies, a new business resources developed by the Company from year 2021.
- Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB1.4 million ($0.2 million) or 8.7% due to increased demand for equipment from oilfield companies to increase production due to rising oil prices.
- Revenue from oilfield environmental protection increased by RMB14.3 million ($2.1 million) or 129.4%. This was mainly contributed to continuously increased reequipment of our wastewater treatment and oily sludge treatment. As oil prices rise and the increase of oilfield production, management believe revenue from this segment will maintain stable.
- Revenue from platform outsourcing services increased by RMB6.8 million ($1.0 million) or 263.7%.
Cost of revenue
Cost of revenues increased from RMB40.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 to RMB64.4 million ($9.6 million) for the same period in 2022. This increase was mainly caused by the increased cost of revenue from automation product and software, oilfield environmental protection and platform outsourcing services segments, which was partially offset by the decreased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories segment during the year ended June 30, 2022.
Gross profit
Gross profit increased to RMB19.4 million ($2.9 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022 from RMB7.2 million for the same period in 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 23.2% for the year ended June 30, 2022 from 15.1% for the same period in 2021.
- For the year ended June 30, 2021, negative gross profit from automation product and software was approximately RMB1.4 million, and for the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated gross profit of RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million), representing an increase in gross profit of approximately RMB3.5 million ($0.5 million) or 250.6%. In year 2021, we mainly carried out contracts that were signed during the Covid-19 and low oil price period, during which we used a low-margin strategy to maintain our cooperation business with clients. As oil price increase in 2022, customers recovered and contract terms were improved and margin increased and the margin percentage will also be higher.
- For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, gross profit from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB4.5 million and RMB6.7 million ($1.0 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB2.2 million ($0.3 million) or 47.6%. This was mainly driven by high oil price and more demands for heating furnaces with higher margin rather than accessories with lower margin.
- For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB3.0 million and RMB5.1 million ($0.8million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) or 70.5%. The increase in gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was primarily attributable to the increased production of oily sludge.
- For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, gross profit from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB1.1 million and RMB5.5 million ($0.8 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB4.4 million ($0.7 million) or 402.3 %, this was mainly because we only consolidate six-month result from January 2021 in fiscal year 2021 while we consolidated a complete twelve months' result in fiscal year 2022. Besides, from the perspective of margin as a percentage of revenue, it was increased from 42.7% to 59.0% because our costs were primarily personnel expenses, which were relatively stable, while our revenues grew faster year-over-year resulting in higher gross margins.
Operating expenses
Selling expenses increased by 26.3% or RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million), from RMB8.0 million in the year ended June 30, 2021 to RMB10.1 million ($1.5 million) in the same period of 2022.
General and administrative expenses increased by 81.2% or RMB37.3 million ($5.6 million), from RMB45.9 million in the year ended June 30, 2021 to RMB83.3 million ($12.4 million) in the same period of 2022.
The Company also recorded an allowance for credit losses of RMB8.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a net recovery of credit losses of RMB0.7 million ($0.1 million) for the same period in 2022.
Research and development expenses increased from RMB5.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 to RMB9.0 million ($1.3 million) for the same period of 2022.
Loss from operations
Loss from operations was RMB82.3 million ($12.3 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to a loss of RMB61.6 million for the same period of 2021. This RMB20.7 million ($3.1 million) increase in loss from operations was primarily due to the increase in operating expense partially offset by the increase in gross profit as discussed above.
Gain on equity method investment
The Company recorded a gain from remeasurement previously held investment in Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd ("FGS"), a subsidiary of two mainland China variable interest entities with contractual ties to the Company's subsidiary, Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., prior to the consolidation of FGS' controlling interest as a result of step acquisition for an amount of RMB979,254 for the year ended June 30, 2021.
Change in fair value of warrant liability
Change in fair value of warrants issued on June 14, 2021 through year ended June 30, 2021 was RMB35.4 million, and the change in fair value of warrants was RMB174.5 million ($26.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022.
Impairment loss on goodwill
The Company recognized the excess of purchase price over the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed of the business acquired was recorded as goodwill as a result of the step acquisition of FGS. In conjunction with the preparation of consolidated financial statement for year ended June 30, 2022, the Company performed evaluation on the impairment of goodwill and recorded an impairment loss on goodwill of RMB2.3 million ($338,457) for the year ended June 30, 2022.
Interest income
Interest income was RMB5.4 million ($0.8 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to interest income of RMB0.9 million for the same period of 2021.
Other loss, net
Other net loss was RMB1.6 million ($0.2 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to other net loss of RMB2.1 million for the same period of 2021.
Net income (loss)
As a result of the factors described above, net income was RMB94.3 million ($14.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022, an increase of RMB120.2 million ($17.9 million) from net loss of RMB25.9 million for the same period of 2021.
Cash
As of June 30, 2022, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB317.0 million ($47.3 million). As of June 30, 2021, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB344.0 million.
Recent development
On Oct. 25, 2022, the Company announced that Nanjing Recon Technology Co. has entered into a 2-year outsourced service agreement with a domestic customer to provide maintenance and overhaul services in an amount totaling approximately RMB3.2 million. Nanjing Recon Technology Co. is a variable interest entity of Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a mainland China subsidiary of Recon.
On Sep. 12, 2022, the Company announced that FGS is expanding on its previous cooperation agreement with its latest packing cooperation memorandum with Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd ("Huitong Dalian"), to jointly launch a new generation of industry solutions to serve the national commercial logistics fleet more efficiently and to explore low carbon sustainability with logistics companies by bringing carbon neutral solutions. Huitong Dalian is a leading Chinese company focused on fleet fuel management and is an affiliate of Beijing Hui Tong Tian Xia IOT Technology CO. Ltd ("G7").
On May 11, 2022, the Company announced that the mainland China variable interest entity with whom its subsidiary, Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has entered into a 3-year service agreement with one domestic oilfield client to provide a complete-set of solutions for oily wastewater treatments. According to the actual production capacity of the client and the settlement terms set in the agreement, the contract amount is expected to be RMB3.5 million per year.
On Apr. 13, 2022, the Company announced that FGS has entered into a strategic business cooperation agreement with the Kunming Branch of China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd.
About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")
Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Recon includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws throughout this press release. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical fact or they use words such as "scheduled," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "committed," "intend," "continue," or "will likely result," and similar expressions that concern Recon's strategy, plans, intentions or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change at any time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Recon expected. Many of these statements are derived from Recon's operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions that Recon believes are reasonable, or are based on various assumptions about certain plans, activities or events which we expect will or may occur in the future. However, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Recon cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Recon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and any subsequent half-year financial filings on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that Recon makes from time to time in its SEC filings and public communications. Recon cannot assure the reader that it will realize the results or developments Recon anticipates, or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect Recon or its operations in the way Recon expects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Recon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, Recon.
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30
As of June 30
As of June 30
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
¥
343,998,570
¥
316,974,857
$
47,325,771
Restricted cash
—
723,560
108,031
Notes receivable
6,305,633
10,828,308
1,616,715
Trade accounts receivable, net
26,686,888
22,577,980
3,370,994
Inventories, net
3,644,522
3,894,369
581,447
Other receivables, net
6,939,676
5,501,833
821,448
Loans to third parties
50,476,782
50,383,822
7,522,532
Purchase advances, net
1,078,137
178,208
26,607
Contract costs, net
48,795,906
33,858,820
5,055,274
Prepaid expenses
146,071
420,284
62,750
Prepaid expenses- related parties
433,000
275,000
41,059
Total current assets
488,505,185
445,617,041
66,532,628
Property and equipment, net
27,138,768
25,474,162
3,803,407
Construction in progress
—
239,739
35,794
Land use right, net
1,253,408
1,226,169
183,073
Intangible assets, net
6,650,000
5,950,000
888,362
Investment in unconsolidated entity
27,931,795
—
—
Long-term other receivables, net
114,679
1,564,381
233,569
Goodwill
6,996,895
4,730,002
706,211
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,925,930
5,440,590
812,305
Total Assets
¥
566,516,660
¥
490,242,084
$
73,195,349
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
¥
15,000,000
¥
10,000,000
$
1,493,045
Trade accounts payable
21,956,481
16,739,989
2,499,356
Other payable
9,862,762
3,533,918
527,630
Other payable- related parties
2,400,667
2,240,135
334,462
Contract liabilities
7,686,276
2,001,277
298,800
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
1,954,484
2,250,547
336,017
Taxes payable
1,248,994
2,210,958
330,106
Short-term borrowings
530,000
—
—
Short-term borrowings - related parties
12,676,042
9,009,156
1,345,107
Long-term borrowings - related party -
920,066
999,530
149,234
Operating lease liabilities - current (including
2,226,832
3,892,774
581,209
Total Current Liabilities
76,462,604
52,878,284
7,894,966
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
4,792,101
2,184,635
326,176
Long-term borrowings - related party
6,486,551
5,511,076
822,828
Contract liabilities - non-current
—
106,000
15,826
Deferred tax liability
624,088
—
—
Warrant liability
190,635,850
16,677,328
2,490,000
Total Liabilities
279,001,194
77,357,323
11,549,796
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar
16,340,826
18,001,670
2,687,730
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar
—
2,408,498
359,600
Additional paid-in capital
479,490,763
496,038,696
74,060,807
Statutory reserve
4,148,929
4,148,929
619,454
Accumulated deficit
(206,860,320)
(111,273,525)
(16,613,637)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,974,836
11,307,461
1,688,255
Total shareholders' equity
295,095,034
420,631,729
62,802,209
Non-controlling interests
(7,579,568)
(7,746,968)
(1,156,656)
Total equity
287,515,466
412,884,761
61,645,553
Total Liabilities and Equity
¥
566,516,660
¥
490,442,084
$
73,195,349
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
For the years ended
June 30,
2020
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
Revenues - third
¥
65,760,651
¥
47,852,918
¥
83,777,571
$
12,508,368
Revenues - related
—
85,657
—
—
Revenues
65,760,651
47,938,575
83,777,571
12,508,368
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues -
46,154,255
40,723,547
64,352,834
9,608,167
Cost of revenues
46,154,255
40,723,547
64,352,834
9,608,167
Gross profit
19,606,396
7,215,028
19,424,737
2,900,201
Selling and
4,417,413
8,038,965
10,150,802
1,515,560
General and
26,120,099
45,949,157
83,281,958
12,434,371
Provision for (net
2,203,531
8,191,247
(658,823)
(98,365)
Impairment loss of
—
768,312
—
—
Research and
7,042,385
5,846,295
8,964,217
1,338,398
Operating
39,783,428
68,793,976
101,738,154
15,189,964
Loss from
(20,177,032)
(61,578,948)
(82,313,417)
(12,289,763)
Other income
Subsidy income
1,210,318
355,667
11,993
1,791
Interest income
54,746
918,629
5,567,979
801,463
Interest expense
(1,451,890)
(2,210,005)
(1,522,526)
(227,320)
Income (loss) from
462,879
(266,707)
15,411
2,301
Fair value changes
—
35,365,792
174,485,575
26,051,481
Remeasurement
—
979,254
—
—
Foreign exchange
(17,720)
(146,898)
(118,456)
(17,686)
Impairment loss on
—
—
(2,266,893)
(338,457)
Other income
78,417
192,137
15,855
2,367
Other income, net
336,750
35,187,869
175,988,938
26,275,940
Income (loss)
(19,840,282)
(26,391,079)
93,675,521
13,986,177
Income tax
282,322
(524,251)
(613,874)
(91,654)
Net income (loss)
(20,122,604)
(25,866,828)
94,289,395
14,077,831
Less: Net loss
(875,903)
(3,034,094)
(1,297,400)
(193,708)
Net income (loss)
¥
(19,246,701)
¥
(22,832,734)
¥
95,586,795
$
14,271,539
Comprehensive
Net income (loss)
(20,122,604)
(25,866,828)
94,289,395
14,077,831
Foreign currency
(84,205)
(850,895)
9,332,625
1,393,403
Comprehensive
(20,206,809)
(26,717,723)
103,622,020
15,471,234
Less:
(875,903)
(3,034,094)
(1,297,400)
(193,708)
Comprehensive
¥
(19,330,906)
¥
(23,683,629)
¥
104,919,420
$
15,664,942
Earning (loss) per
-Basic
¥
(4.16)
¥
(1.80)
¥
3.19
$
0.48
-Diluted
¥
(4.16)
¥
(1.80)
¥
3.19
$
0.48
Weighted average
-Basic
4,624,615
12,697,024
30,002,452
30,002,452
-Diluted
4,624,615
12,697,024
30,002,452
30,002,452
