Neogen Launches Ready-To-Use Chemiluminescent Substrate

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added a ready-to-use chemiluminescent substrate to the trusted K-Blue® product line.

K-Blue Luminescent ONE is an innovative, one-bottle chemiluminescent substrate designed to create a simpler workflow while eliminating mixing errors and reducing plastic waste. The substrate offers high sensitivity, ranging from the nanogram down to the picogram level, and is optimized to emit light at 430 nanometers. This horseradish peroxidase ("HRP") substrate is intended for microwell applications and demonstrates excellent long-term stability.

"At Neogen, our goal is to create products and solutions that are simple and easy to use, saving our customers time while providing accurate results," said Emilie Stanley, Diagnostic Sales Director at Neogen. "K-Blue Luminescent ONE doesn't require mixing, eliminating human error and offering a convenient option for immunoassay production. The addition of this ready-to-use substrate enhances our line of chemiluminescent substrates, providing high-quality chemiluminescent assays."

K-Blue Luminescent ONE complies with the REACH Restricted Substrates List Annex XVII and contains no scheduled hazardous substances at or above published reporting levels, making it an excellent choice for laboratories with strict regulatory requirements. All K-Blue formulas are developed and manufactured under Neogen's ISO 9001-certified quality management system, resulting in excellent lot-to-lot consistency.

With over 30 years of experience developing and manufacturing ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents, Neogen provides the support and products that enable dependable and reliable results, including an extensive line of forensic and research ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents for immunoassay applications, testing equipment packages, and experienced technical support.

For more information, contact Neogen at 859.254.1221 or visit https://www.neogen.com/categories/reagents-immunoassays/k-blue-luminescent-one-substrate/.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

