The Salt Lake Tribune Ranks LendingClub in Top 10 on Utah Top Workplaces 2022 Award List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, has ranked No. 6 among Utah's Large Companies on the 2022 Utah Top Workplaces award list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row in Lehi," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer. "This is a testament to our employees and the commitment they show every day as they help our members on their journeys toward financial health."

Top Workplaces has also announced LendingClub as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Standout Company, recognizing it for its employee involvement, hiring processes, development practices, and inclusive benefits. LendingClub opened its doors in Lehi, UT in January 2019 and has rapidly grown, with the office serving as the headquarters for customer service activity for LendingClub Bank.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

