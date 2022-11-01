Dallas/Fort Worth Entrepreneur Secures 6-Unit Franchise Deal with RNR Tire Express

Leading Tire and Wheel Retailer Prepares to Plant Roots in DFW Market

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise in the nation, has recently finalized a 6-unit franchise agreement to roll out the award-winning concept throughout the market over the course of the next 5 years. These new locations will be owned and operated by the Clarke family, who boast 15 years of experience in the franchise sector and expect to open the first of the stores no later than May of 2023.

The Clarke family decided to invest in RNR Tire Express as a means to blend their passion for the automotive industry with a desire for independent business ownership. After learning that RNR could afford such an opportunity, pen was put to paper to finally bring the franchise to Dallas/Fort Worth for the first time in the brands history.

This endeavor has come at the perfect time for both the Clarke's and the community, as they look forward to providing the residents of Dallas/Fort Worth and surrounding areas with quality tires and custom wheels at an affordable price. Something consumers aren't seeing much of across most economic markets these days.

"To bring the first ever RNR Tire Express to Dallas/Fort Worth means the world to us, as residents will finally have a place to go for quality, accessibility, and affordability," the Clarkes said. "When we first spoke with the team at RNR, we were sold on its structure and dedication toward franchisees, which will translate into providing our local community with an unforgettable experience."

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

"As the RNR brand continues to grow within the market over the coming years, we fully expect to shift the public's standards for excellence in our field," said Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "More still, the success that the Clarke family achieves with these initial RNR venues will prime the surrounding areas for further investment down the road."

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 173 locations in 27 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

