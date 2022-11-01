The Housing Authority of New Orleans Opened Its Housing Choice Voucher Program Waitlist November 1

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) opened its online Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) waitlist starting 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 through 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 for all interested applications.

All pre-applications received during this time frame will be assigned a random lottery number. Only those with a randomly assigned number of 1 through 12,500 will be placed on the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist.

To apply, those eligible may visit hano.myhousing.com to complete an online pre-application for the waitlist. More detailed information on how to apply, eligibility requirements, and support in navigating the pre-application process can be found at HANO Housing Hub, hano.org/hhh, starting November 1.

It is important to note that submission of an online pre-application does not automatically guarantee placement on the waitlist due to the lottery numbering system, and it also does not guarantee an offer of housing. An applicant must meet eligibility requirements and fall within the random lottery number system outlined for official waitlist placement.

If further assistance is needed with translation services or to support an individual with disabilities, applicants may call (504) 670-3268 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, November 4, and between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

Starting November 1, please visit HANO Housing Hub at hano.org/hhh for complete details about the HCVP waitlist.

About the Housing Authority of New Orleans

The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) is focused on providing affordable housing opportunities for low-income residents of the city of New Orleans while laying the foundation for economic sustainability. HANO serves approximately 22,000 low-income families through a combination of their Housing Choice Voucher Program and public housing units. HANO also serves public housing needs for the elderly and disabled.

Contact: Suzanne Whitaker

Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations

(504) 670-3281

swhitaker@hano.org

or

Cecilia Cheeks, Cecintel PR

404-909-9540

cecilia@cecintelpr.com

