InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for a Dog Collar or Leash (DCD-191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep pet waste collection bags handy while walking a dog," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the WALKIE POO. My design offers an alternative to tying plastic bags onto a dog leash."

The invention provides an improved design for a pet dog collar or leash. In doing so, it ensures that a quantity of bags is available for pet waste collection. As a result, it eliminates the need for a pet owner to hold plastic bags and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

