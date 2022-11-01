Jennie-O Turkey Store Thanksgiving 1-800-TURKEYS Hotline Opens Nov. 1

Consumers can call, live chat on jennieo.com/contactus or text "TURKEY" to 73876 for advice on holiday meal preparation

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the JENNIE-O® turkey brand – the category leader of ground turkey products and a trusted brand for turkey products around the world – today announced the return of the JENNIE-O® 1-800-TURKEYS hotline on Nov. 1.

Whether you are a Thanksgiving host first timer or a well-seasoned vet, the Jennie-O Thanksgiving hotline experts are here to help Nov. 1 through 27 with round the clock hours the week of Thanksgiving. (PRNewswire)

Back for the 15th consecutive year, the hotline offers consumers the chance to converse with the company's Minnesota-based consumer engagement team via phone, even during extended hours in the days leading up to and on the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition to the phone line, home cooks can also reach JENNIE-O's turkey experts by texting the word "TURKEY" to 73876 or by going to the company's website for a live chat.

"Jennie-O has spent years getting to know what's important to consumers, and they've told us that confidence building around preparing their perfect Thanksgiving meal is a high priority," said Kim Anderson, JENNIE-O® senior brand manager. "We've made it our mission to help both new and seasoned hosts through the most challenging parts of meal prep so that they can enjoy more time around the table and less time in the kitchen. The Jennie-O website has helpful tools and resources, available year-round, that can assist hosts with how much turkey they need, thawing time, prep time and ideas on different menus based on preferences."

Whether you are a Thanksgiving host first timer or a well-seasoned vet, the Jennie-O Thanksgiving hotline experts are here to help Nov. 1 through 27 with round the clock hours the week of Thanksgiving:

Call 1-800-TURKEYS or text " TURKEY " to 73876: Consumer engagement experts will be available to answer questions and assist you in the kitchen

Live chat: Real-time chat with consumer engagement experts at jennieo.com/contactus for all your holiday needs

Website: Go to https://www.jennieo.com/how-tos/ for thaw time, how much turkey you need, and how to prep

Facebook, Twitter, Social media: Menu inspiration and tips will be available on the brand's Instagram YouTube and Pinterest channels

This year, Jennie-O has been busy inspiring consumers with a new advertising campaign, a partnership with esteemed chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall, honoring school cafeteria staff around the country and so much more to come!

This fall, the JENNIE-O® brand launched its "Queen of Protein" campaign to showcase the protein that reigns supreme — turkey. As part of an ongoing effort to provide meal prep ease, the brand activated a theme for each month on its social media accounts to share delicious recipes paired with a shopping list for maximum convenience.

In partnership with Hall, Jennie-O will honor school cafeteria staff throughout the country by hosting School Cafeteria Takeovers in select cities over the next several months. Jennie-O also will give four schools nominated by students and staff a donation of $25,000 to help fulfill kitchen wish lists around the country.

After Nov. 14, visit JennieO.com for Hall's perfect turkey brine and preparation recipe for JENNIE-O® Tender & Young Turkey and her spicy gremolata for JENNIE-O® Tender & Juicy Turkey Breast in time for Thanksgiving.

Finally, the Jennie-O® brand will be a part of the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the third year in a row with the beloved turkey float.

