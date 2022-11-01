NOW OPEN: LUXURY WELLNESS RETREAT SENSEI PORCUPINE CREEK IN RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the highly-anticipated Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors, welcoming guests to the luxurious wellness retreat in Rancho Mirage, CA. As the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand, the property boasts a boutique experience with 22 luxurious accommodations; evidence-based wellness programming designed to give guests the tools they need to live a longer, healthier lifestyle; a private Sensei by Nobu restaurant; and premier spa, fitness, golf and tennis facilities.

A boutique luxury experience with thoughtfully designed accommodations and wellness facilities.

"The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."

Sensei Porcupine Creek offers guests 22 exquisitely appointed accommodations, including sophisticated Estate House rooms, spacious Casitas with private outdoor heated spas and freestanding luxury villas.

At the heart of the retreat stands the elegant Estate House, which is grand in scale with high ceilings and windows that flood the space with natural light. Situated beyond the Estate House lies a refreshing lagoon-style pool, garden spa treatment rooms, a Fitness Pavilion with industry-leading equipment and a Yoga Pavilion, all boasting expansive views towards the Santa Rosa Mountains to ground guests in nature.

Evidence-Based Wellness Programs Lead the Retreat Experience

Created for wellbeing enthusiasts, guests are immersed in the brand's philosophy of the Sensei Way which distills preventative health science into three simple paths for everyday living: Move, Nourish and Rest. Led by best-in-class Sensei Guides, all of whom have advanced degrees in their fields, guests work alongside highly-skilled wellness practitioners, as well as golf and tennis professionals to learn how to improve their daily practices to reach their personalized goals.

Guests visiting Sensei Porcupine Creek can choose from one of the retreat's wellness packages , which offers an opportunity for them to tailor their experience from the moment they book their stay. Each package allows guests to determine how structured or flexible they would like their retreat experience to be, with personalized itineraries and a dedicated team available to apply and translate science-backed insights into actionable takeaways for continued wellbeing journeys.

A Rich Experience Menu Offers Something for Everyone

Sensei Porcupine Creek has curated a robust and enriching menu of wellness experiences to bring the paths of Move, Nourish and Rest to life throughout the guest experience. All resort guests have access to a collection of complimentary daily small group classes, lectures and weekly activities among indoor and outdoor spaces designed to connect you to nature – from guided walks and hikes, to yoga and meditation, fitness, and more.

To rejuvenate the body, guests can book one of the many spa treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. Sensei Spa Experiences include the Gua Sha Uplifting Facial, a massage technique used to uplift the dermis layer of the skin through tailored sculpting rituals that restore, revive and oxygenate the skin; Desert Herb Poultice and Oil Massage, a full-body massage applies a steam-heated therapeutic poultice of herbs, seeds and leaves followed by warm oils infused with desert herbs to provide moist and nutrient-rich relaxation to the skin and muscles; and Thermal Body Mapping and Massage, an innovative treatment where a practitioner will use exclusive Sensei-developed thermographic technology to create a visual map of the body, revealing asymmetries, muscle tightness, and possible areas of inflammation.

Nature and Art Provide an Environment of Connection and Relaxation

At Sensei Porcupine Creek, guests are immersed in a desert oasis of natural surroundings encouraging connection, healing and relaxation. The lush estate grounds are home to world-class sculptures and an art collection worthy of museum display. Sensei Porcupine Creek features renowned works and sculptures from Robert Indiana, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, David Ellis, Nancy Lorenz, Valeria Nascimento, Visarute Angkatavanich, Lita Albuquerque and more. The artwork and sculptures on property also weave in a blend of local artists from California, such as Audra Weaser, Cari Guerin, and Katlin Evans, as well as numerous Japanese pieces from artists including Yoshimoto Nara, Shiryu Morita, Kokuta Suda, Kazuhito Takadoi, Mikio Watanabe and more, paying homage to the property's Japanese-inspired design and California roots.

Exclusive to Retreat Guests, Sensei by Nobu Embodies Wholesome Cuisine with Local Ingredients

Open exclusively to retreat guests, Sensei by Nobu, a collaboration between world-renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Dr. David Agus, artfully blends classic Nobu flavors with locally grown ingredients. Harnessing a wholesome philosophy, the menu intertwines nutritional balance with personal enjoyment for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Guests can enjoy Sensei by Nobu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the evenings, a relaxed Sushi Bar invites guests to nourish their palate with signature Nobu dishes. Additional dining options include an all-day poolside menu and in-room dining from the comfort of guests' accommodations.

Premier Golf and Tennis Facilities Open to the Public for the First Time

The crown jewel of Sensei Porcupine Creek is its 18-hole golf course, which is known for its nearly 75-acres of turf and sand bunkers, glimmering water features and grand Santa Rosa Mountain views. The legendary golf destination has attracted some of the world's top players and is now open exclusively to Sensei resort guests for tee times or customized private lessons with a Golf Professional.

In addition, Sensei Porcupine Creek is home to premier tennis facilities, built to match the professional courts of the nearby Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which hosts the annual BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament. Now exclusive to resort guests, those wishing to perfect their game or have a bit of fun can reserve time on the clay court or two hard courts.

Sensei Porcupine Creek's sister property and first retreat, Sensei Lāna'i, A Four Seasons Resort , is set within the secluded Hawaiian island's 90,000 acres in the spiritual uplands of Ko'ele. Sensei was founded by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus, with the goal of inspiring people to live longer healthier lives. For more information about Sensei and to stay up to date with current announcements, visit Sensei.com .

About Sensei

Sensei applies data-driven health knowledge and utilizes technology in its programs and services to promote preventative care and healthy lifestyle practices. It was founded by Larry Ellison , technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus , a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. The two leading innovators were brought together by the loss of a close friend and motivated by a shared purpose: to help people live longer, healthier lives through the most current, evidence-led knowledge combined with a fresh philosophy on food, health and lifestyle. The Sensei Way is informed by Dr. Agus' lifetime of knowledge and devotion to self-care and preventative health science, and is based on the paths of move, nourish, and rest to address wellbeing and give people the ability to grow well.

About Sensei Retreats

Sensei Retreats is where people come to learn the Sensei Way in the most luxurious and inspiring settings. Each guest's stay is highly customized to help align their actions with their intentions by offering private wellness consultations, small indoor and outdoor classes, relaxing spa treatments, outdoor adventures and innovative dining guided by the Sensei nutritional philosophy. Sensei retreats bring to life the vision of two people dedicated to a global movement for sustainable living, powered by science, data and technology. The first location, Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort , has been honored with the industry's top accolades including the #1 spot in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards "Best Hotels in Hawaii, " Conde Nast Traveler "Gold List" and "Hot List," as well as the Travel + Leisure "It List."

