Onyx IQ Enhances Loan Management Solution with MoneyThumb Bank Statement Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MoneyThumb and Onyx IQ announced their strategic partnership to further enhance the Onyx IQ Platform. With the partnership, Onyx IQ customers can take advantage of MoneyThumb's AI-powered financial transaction discovery products to effortlessly extract and analyze transactions from bank statements during the application / underwriting processes.

The integration allows alternative lenders to further automate traditionally manual processes and eliminate the risk of human error. Lenders can take advantage of MoneyThumb's PDF Insights product within the Onyx IQ platform including fraud detection. "We are laser focused on delivering the most efficient alternative lending platform possible and part of that efficiency comes from partnering with smart technology," said Liz Schuerman, VP of Sales at Onyx IQ.

"MoneyThumb is extremely excited about partnering with Onyx IQ to introduce its PDF Insights product to Onyx IQ's clients," said Ralph Mayer, MoneyThumb's president. "We are confident that Onyx IQ's clients will benefit from the natural synergies that exist between Onyx IQ's lending solutions and MoneyThumb's bank statement analysis solution."

Product questions can be sent to info@onyxiq.com or don@moneythumb.com.

About Onyx IQ

Onyx IQ offers cloud-based lending solutions designed to help automate decisions and fund more deals – faster. Customers benefit from highly customizable workflow, configurable decision engine, internal/external collaboration and robust reporting – all in one integrated view.

The platform was created in 2017 by Jay Keller , CEO of Wall Street Funding. Jay has been deeply immersed in the Alternative Lending Industry with focus on the MCA / B2B space since 2006 and offers a wealth of leadership expertise. With a talent strategy focused on hiring industry professionals and aggressive product roadmaps, it is Onyx IQ's mission to serve as the best loan management software available.

The company is headquartered in New York City and services lenders across the United States. For more information email info@onyxiq.com.

About MoneyThumb

MoneyThumb was launched in 2015 out of founder Ralph Mayer's passion for improving workflows for accountants and bookkeepers who need to convert PDF documents into Excel, QuickBooks, and other formats. In 2017, MoneyThumb's flagship file converter, PD2QBO was featured in the QuickBooks app store. That same year, MoneyThumb launched its innovative AI-powered PDF Insights product to help lenders, mortgage companies, and banks automatically convert financial documents like bank statements and tax documents into intelligent data used to deliver credit decisions more quickly and accurately. In 2020, MoneyThumb expanded its lender product offering with the launch of Thumbprint, an advanced AI file tampering detection tool that identifies fraudulent activity, giving lenders a powerful defense against risk and loan losses.

MoneyThumb is located in Encinitas, California, and serves customers globally. For more information, email info@moneythumb.com.

