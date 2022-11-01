ScrubaDub Partners with Community Servings on 30th "Pie in the Sky" to Feed Neighbors in Need

Motorists Who Make a $30 'Pie for a Client' Donation Receive Free Express Wash

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , New England's leading car wash, is teaming up with Community Servings , a nonprofit food and nutrition program, for the 30th annual Pie in the Sky Thanksgiving fundraiser that feeds critically ill neighbors throughout Massachusetts.

ScrubaDub will give a FREE Express Wash to those who purchase a pie or make a $30 "Pie for a Client" donation at www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub. Each donation supports a week's worth of nutritious meals for neighbors living with illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more. Online donors also have a chance at winning one year of unlimited car washes.

In addition, motorists visiting any of ScrubaDub's 20 tunnel locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, or Rhode Island will receive free Simoniz UltraShine protection ($10 value) when they donate just $5 to Community Servings until Thanksgiving.

"As a family-run business deeply rooted in the community, we understand the importance of giving back. We passionately support Community Servings' mission to provide medically tailored, nutritious meals to critically ill individuals and their families," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub Director of Business Development. "We're excited to do our part to make the 30th anniversary of Pie in the Sky the biggest and best year yet!"

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned car wash has contributed over $200,000 to Community Servings and donated over $300,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

"We are grateful for ScrubaDub's dedication to our mission and their continued support for the communities that both of our organizations serve," said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

The 30th annual Pie in the Sky campaign launched on Oct 13 and continues until Nov 19, just days before Thanksgiving. For more information, visit www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top auto wash chains in the USA. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. With more than 200 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

