Smartabase Brings Human Performance Optimization Platform to IMG Academy

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartabase, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing, and optimizing human performance, today announced that IMG Academy is using its flagship software. IMG Academy is the world's most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution. With its world-renowned boarding school and noted sports camps, IMG continues to set the standard for total academic, athletic and personal development in youth student-athletes.

Because of its dynamic nature, IMG Academy needed a flexible and feature-rich platform that could combine, manage, and report on health and performance data for more than 1,300 student-athletes. They chose Smartabase to provide a single, comprehensive data management solution that will accommodate the scale of the most sophisticated athletics environment at the high school level.

"IMG Academy is excited to embark on a journey to utilize the Smartabase system to empower our student-athletes to win their future," said Dr. Taryn Morgan, VP, Athletic and Personal Development at IMG. "Our focus will be on utilizing the system for holistic athlete development that showcases an innovative and interdisciplinary approach to sports education and student-athlete experience."

Smartabase serves as the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for IMG Academy, documenting player injuries and illnesses for acute care purposes and longitudinally tracking each athlete's history to improve injury surveillance. The system also provides academy-wide availability reporting, which is fundamental for the performance and coaching staff to make daily training decisions. IMG is tracking attendance for every athlete across campus each day, helping coaches, staff, and practitioners enhance development and compliance.

On the performance side, Smartabase provides industry-leading AMS functionality to IMG Academy's football, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, soccer, track and field and golf programs. It captures data from a wide range of sources – including force plates and GPS – to create workload monitoring reports. They are also working to consolidate data into individual development plans that show student-athletes' progression in a variety of metrics.

"We're proud to help IMG Academy develop the next generation of elite athletes with data-informed decision-making," said Markus Deutsch, Smartabase CEO and co-founder. "Smartabase provides a holistic view by bringing together student-athletes' performance and medical information in one place. This enables coaches and staff to guide sustainable progress, manage workloads, and prioritize overall wellbeing."

From academies like IMG to Olympic and national governing bodies to junior programs at professional clubs, Smartabase is empowering organizations to identify, prepare, and nurture talented young athletes in every sport. IMG Academy joins other high-performance and elite sporting organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution, including University of Texas, Los Angeles Lakers, New Zealand Rugby, Arsenal FC, Boston Red Sox, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, and many more.

About Smartabase

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit smartabase.com.

