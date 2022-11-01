T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable on December ­­29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.23 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

