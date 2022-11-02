BambooHR Introduces HR Experience Maker Awards Program to Honor Standout HR Professionals

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it is launching its first ever HR Experience Maker Awards to recognize HR professionals who stand out in their efforts to build, grow, support and lead their organizations into the future.

"We believe the HR Experience Maker Awards will give well-deserved recognition to those business partners, workplace caretakers, problem solvers, people nurturers, and employee advocates you work alongside every day," says Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We encourage you to find ways to celebrate your own organization's HR hero!"

Nominations for the six HR Experience Maker Award categories are open until December 2, 2022. Winners will receive a HR Experience Maker virtual badge to display as proof of their achievement, plus a $2,000 vacation voucher mirroring the company's annual Paid Paid Vacation stipend for employees.

Who to Nominate:

Any HR professional, from recruiters to chief people officers, who is outstanding in one of the six Experience Maker categories below.

How to Nominate:

https://www.bamboohr.com/about-bamboohr/hr-experience-maker-awards to nominate your favorite HR professional by December 2, 2022 . Visitto nominate your favorite HR professional by

Award Categories:

Employee Experience: for someone who is driving an exceptional employee experience in unique ways.

Business Growth: for flawlessly hiring and onboarding at speed to handle rapid business growth.

Heart & Soul: for those who are building better working relationships, providing excellent emotional support, and displaying courageous communication.

Problem Solving: in recognition for tackling challenging problems and devising creative solutions.

Strategic Leadership: to an HR pro whose close partnership with business leaders makes them a critical strategic asset.

Career Growth/Advocate: for showing uncommon concern about the growth of employees and being uniquely tuned into growth opportunities.

The HR Experience Maker Awards program will be formally launched at BambooHR's eighth-annual HR Virtual Summit (November 2-3, 2022). The two-day event, which hosts over 45,000 HR professionals across the globe every year, is designed to provide the HR industry with the latest insights from some of the nation's foremost authors, industry experts, and thought leaders. Conference tracks will provide specific takeaways core to the work of HR, like compensation & benefits, culture & values, career growth, well being, and employee experience. HR Virtual Summit will also have sessions tailored to the HR newcomer.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com , follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

