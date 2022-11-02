As COP27 approaches, Schneider Electric urges collective, systemic action for a fair energy transition

Schneider Electric executives attending COP27 to showcase how the company is addressing energy and climate crises

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today called for accelerated action for an equitable transition to net-zero, driven by collaborative action across the private and public sectors.

"The climate and energy crises, and the often-unequal economic pain they're inflicting around the globe, are far too big for any of us to tackle alone," said Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "What we need is faster action, across all fronts, and across all facets and layers of business, government and society – a systemic and collaborative approach that spans both big-picture global initiatives and on-the-ground local action."

The company's call to action comes in the run-up to the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt on November 6-18th, which Gwenaelle Avice-Huet and other senior Schneider Electric executives will attend. Confirmed events with Schneider Electric participants include the following:

Wednesday, November 9 :

Powering Forward to Address Climate Risk, Build Resilience: a panel, hosted by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, will focus on how climate-smart investments into critical infrastructure, including energy systems, technologies, supply chains, the built environment, are a "win-win" proposition.

Friday, November 11 :

One Year Later: How the Energize Program is Acting on Supply Chain Emissions: a discussion on the progress of the Energize program, a first-of-its-kind initiative to reduce the emissions of the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Innovation to Serve Enhanced Circularity: a discussion on the role of transformative digital solutions in enhancing circularity.

Described by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as a "litmus test" of how serious governments are about the growing toll that climate change is taking on the most vulnerable countries, COP27 takes place against a backdrop of mounting climate-linked disasters and a painfully disruptive global energy crisis.

During COP27, Schneider Electric executives will participate in a series of panels and meet decisionmakers across business, government and civil society, to help advise on of the sometimes still-underappreciated solutions and approaches that can help deliver urgently needed carbon-reduction action. In-depth analysis from the Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute, like the Back to 2050 report and quantitative studies on decarbonization of the building sector for example, is helping to underline the big role that the demand-side of the energy equation, and the combination of electrification and digitization, can play in accelerating the energy transition.

A widely recognized champion of decarbonization and sustainability and a founding member of the First Movers Coalition announced at COP26, Schneider Electric is a firm believer in the need for companies to go beyond just "doing business," and to work with multiple stakeholders and partner to generate a positive long-term impact on the planet and society.

Schneider's Access to Energy program, for example, is particularly relevant at the COP27 setting, as it brings affordable renewable power solutions and education to rural and remote communities in emerging countries in Africa and elsewhere.

With more than 17,000 U.S. employees and over 128,000 worldwide, Schneider Electric products are found in four out of 10 American homes, 1 million buildings and 40 percent of hospitals around the world. The company's tools and technology make the places we live and work smarter, safer, and healthier for people and the planet. Notably, Schneider Electric is the largest consultant on renewable energy purchasing in the U.S. and the leading builder of microgrids, which make electrical power systems more resilient, sustainable and efficient. The company is also a leader in smart manufacturing, and its Lexington, KY factory is recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse, one of only three worldwide.

