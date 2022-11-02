Greenbriar Equity Group and Tailwind Capital Announce Majority Recapitalization of RANDYS Worldwide

Greenbriar completes new investment in leading vehicle aftermarket products supplier alongside existing investor Tailwind Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar"), in partnership with Tailwind Capital ("Tailwind") and management, today announced that funds managed by Greenbriar completed a majority recapitalization of RANDYS Worldwide Automotive ("RANDYS" or the "Company"), a designer and asset-light national supplier of branded drivetrain, suspension, and undercar products to the vehicle aftermarket, and a reinvestment by existing shareholders, including Tailwind and management. CEO Kevin Kaestner will continue to lead the business from its corporate headquarters located in Everett, WA. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, RANDYS is a national one-stop supplier of highly engineered branded drivetrain, suspension, and undercar products primarily for sport utility vehicles, trucks, and crossover-utility vehicles. The Company focuses on serving the vehicle aftermarket and provides its customers with high quality critical replacement products including differential, suspension, axle assembly, transfer case, alloy wheel, driveshaft, and transmission parts.

"We are grateful to our partners at Tailwind for their dedicated support and strategic guidance which have been instrumental in building RANDYS into the scaled platform it is today. As we look toward the future, we are thrilled to have selected Greenbriar as our partner for an exciting new chapter in our history", said Kevin. "This new investment will enable us to provide an even more compelling value proposition to both our customers and suppliers through new technology solutions, expanded product development, and our ongoing commitment to unparalleled technical service".

The new investment by Greenbriar, and reinvestment by Tailwind, will support the senior management team in executing on RANDYS' accelerated growth and expansion plans which include both organic and selective acquisition opportunities to enhance the Company's national presence and provide even more comprehensive category solutions to its customers.

Matt Burke, a Managing Director at Greenbriar, said: "With its omnichannel model and portfolio of highly regarded brands, RANDYS is a truly exceptional business that is uniquely positioned for continued success in an attractive and resilient segment of the vehicle aftermarket. We are excited to partner with Kevin and the rest of the RANDYS team to further strengthen the Company's leadership position while leveraging Greenbriar's domain expertise to accelerate growth."

"RANDYS' products are known in the industry to be best-in-class, and their products reflect the entire RANDYS team and organization. We have been extremely impressed by RANDYS' ability to grow the business not only organically, but also through partnering with other leading companies" said Nick Cincotta, Principal at Tailwind Capital. "Tailwind appreciates the collaboration with the team over the last three-plus years and looks forward to remaining a partner and shareholder going forward."

Baird and Piper Sandler served as financial advisors to Tailwind and RANDYS. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbriar. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Tailwind and RANDYS.

About RANDYS Worldwide

RANDYS is a national supplier of highly engineered branded vehicle drivetrain, undercar, and suspension products serving customers for more than 40 years. Its products are distributed through its strategically located distribution sites, serving all channels of the vehicle aftermarket through its family of industry-leading brands. For more information, please visit randysworldwide.com.

About Greenbriar Equity Group

Greenbriar Equity Group is a middle market private equity firm with more than 20 years of experience investing in market-leading Supply Chain & Business Services and Advanced Manufacturing businesses. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $5 billion in aggregate capital commitments across its five funds and has invested in more than 40 platform companies. Its investment strategy targets businesses led by experienced management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects and can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise, strategic insight, and operating capabilities. For more information, please visit greenbriarequity.com.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors – Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain, and IT Services. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, our operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 220 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit tailwind.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

RANDYS Worldwide

Neal Hollingsworth

Neal.Hollingsworth@randysww.com

Greenbriar Equity Group

Catherine Clifford

Cclifford@greenbriarequity.com

Nathan Riggs

Kekst CNC

Nathan.Riggs@kekstcnc.com

Tailwind Capital

FGS Global

TailwindCapital@fgsglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.