InventHelp Inventor Develops New Window Insulation Accessory (JMT-158)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an efficient and attractive insulation accessory for windows," said an inventor, from Van Buren, Ark., "so I invented the WINDOW SEAL. My design could save homeowners money on heating costs and it could add a decorative flair to the home."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to insulate windows. In doing so, it prevents cold air from entering and warm air from escaping. As a result, it saves time and energy and it offers an improved alternative to cumbersome window insulation kits. The invention features a simple and decorative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp