JupiterOne Announces Two Executive Appointments Aligned to Business Growth and Innovation Strategy

Welcomes Industry Veterans Former Slack CSO Sean Catlett as General Manager for EMEA and Lyft Cartography Creator Sacha Faust as Chief Innovation Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced it has named Sean Catlett as General Manager for EMEA and Sacha Faust as Chief Innovation Officer. These key appointments support the company's growth and innovation strategy. Catlett will lead the company's efforts to expand its global footprint and accelerate business growth across Europe, and Faust will focus on the incubation of cutting-edge offerings in security, including open source technology. Both leaders bring to JupiterOne significant executive and security practitioner experience to help drive business and innovation for the company and its customers.

JupiterOne logo (PRNewsfoto/JupiterOne) (PRNewswire)

Previously, Catlett served as Chief Security Officer at Slack, where he expanded the security team and the security and compliance capabilities for GovSlack while ensuring Slack was the most secure and compliant channel-based messaging platform on the market. Before Slack, Catlett served as Reddit's Chief Information Security Officer, where he oversaw the company's Security, Privacy, and Safety functions, safeguarding the site's more than 430 million monthly active users worldwide. In addition to a breadth of executive roles at industry-leading security software companies, Sean has held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest financial institutions, including Fidelity Investments, Bank of America, and Barclays. Sean also holds five U.S. patents in machine learning for access governance, cybersecurity control framework development, data loss prevention, machine learning for intrusion detection, and e-crime detection.

Before joining JupiterOne, Faust served as Head of Security Intelligence for Amazon Payments at Amazon. Prior to Amazon, Faust served as Head of Security at Lyft, where he built Lyft Cartography, an open-source security knowledge graph that collects assets and relationships from services and systems, including cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, security controls, and more. He has also held senior roles in engineering, research, and development focused on automating offensive and defensive security, including Microsoft, SPI Dynamics, and PwC.

Quotes

Sean Catlett, General Manager of EMEA at JupiterOne

"As a former CSO, I'm a big advocate of bringing graph-based technology to security, given its power to reshape how we think about security threat defense. I look forward to helping JupiterOne expand its global footprint and enabling organizations across the EMEA region to secure their attack surface and protect their business."

Sacha Faust, Chief Innovation Officer at JupiterOne

"Joining JupiterOne at this pivotal point in its growth journey represents a unique opportunity for me to bring together all the experiences of my career to date. I look forward to playing an integral role in building upon the great work already in place and empowering our customers to simplify, prove, and automate security decisions."

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"We're incredibly excited to have people of Sean and Sacha's caliber onboard to help drive our business growth and innovation strategy. Bringing in individuals with extensive security expertise strengthens our senior leadership team with more industry veterans. Their strategic vision, brand experience, and leadership will significantly impact how we serve our customers and partners."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company that provides visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

