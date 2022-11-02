Media Outreach: Calgary Innovation Week Nov. 21-27

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Every city has a story to tell, and Calgary's is one of innovation. Calgary, Alberta, Canada is emerging as a leading centre of tech and innovation in North America. Home to young, entrepreneurial talent focused on solving global challenges and a business community generating one unicorn after another, there's something exciting happening in Calgary.

We invite you to experience the tech world's best kept secret by visiting Calgary during Innovation Week Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 hosted by Platform Calgary. From robots, drones and augmented reality to advances in agribusiness, energy and life sciences, Innovation Week showcases the diversity and depth of Calgary's bright minds and big ideas.

Calgary is a leader in energy transition but there's a new energy emerging. It includes record venture capital investment in local startups and some of the world's most innovative companies choosing to grow in the city.

IBM, Amazon Web Services, Infosys, Mphasis, Plug and Play and more have made big investments in Calgary in the last two years and the ecosystem is producing success stories like Benevity, Neo Financial, Solium, Attabotics, Helcim and Symend. Calgary is also forecast to lead all Canadian cities in GDP growth through 2026.

We could tell you more, but this short video captures the momentum in Calgary and provides a glimpse into why The Economist Intelligence Unit ranks Calgary the third most livable city in the world. And number one in North America.

The main event of Innovation Week, Launch Party, on Nov. 24 is a must attend. As the city's annual largest startup-focused showcase, Launch Party spotlights Calgary's most promising startups. More than 150 companies have been highlighted since 2010, including SkipTheDishes, StellarAlgo, Orpyx and Virtual Gurus. The full itinerary for Innovation Week can be found here.

If you want to experience Calgary for yourself to tell this captivating story, we'd be happy to connect to help make the most of your visit.

Hope to see you in Calgary at Innovation Week. Or anytime.

Did you know?

Cleantech

Calgary ranked among world's Top 30 cleantech ecosystems and an "ecosystem to watch" in North America (Startup Genome, 2021).

More than 70 per cent of Alberta's cleantech companies are based in Calgary .

Fintech

Calgary ranked among the top 30 North American fintech hubs (Global Fintech Index, 2021).

NEO Financial becomes the fastest-ever unicorn in Canada in 2022.

Aerospace

Calgary and area in Fall 2022. De Havilland Canada and WestJet Airlines announce multi-billion expansions inand area in Fall 2022.

Life Sciences

World's largest germ-free facility – International Microbiome Centre – is at UCalgary.

Calgary Cancer Centre opens in 2023 – largest facility of its kind in Canada and 2 nd in North America .

Home to more than 100 life sciences companies.

Agribusiness

Agriplay Ventures launches vertical farming in the Calgary Tower as innovation drives the Calgary-Olds Smart Agri-Food Corridor.

Logistics

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

For further information:

Sarah Ferguson

Media Coordinator, Communications

Cell: 403 880 7040

Email: media@calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.