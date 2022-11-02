Omnifilm Entertainment Eyes Rapid International Expansion of its Fitness Streaming Platform and Secures Federal Funding

Vancouver-based production company leverages industry leading platform and Government investment to expand into the US

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Omnifilm Entertainment, the award-winning independent Canadian television and film production company, announced today its recent Canadian Audio-Visual Certification Office (CAVCO) certification and the receipt of funding through the Government of Canada's Creative Export Canada (CEC) Program, a highly competitive program that supports Canadian cultural organizations. The certification and funding will enable Omnifilm to propel the expansion of its subscription-based fitness channel, Movement by NM, in the US and beyond, while continuing to enhance the platform.

Movement by NM offers a library of premium fitness classes across disciplines including dance, HIIT, boxing, kickboxing, and yoga, as well as content that explores the power of movement. Led by elite trainers, the on-demand app guarantees to help people feel more confident in their bodies through movement practices that are accessible, inclusive and positive. Features like personalized plans foster encouragement for all members, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.

"While we have quietly been growing a strong Canadian subscriber base, our vision for Movement by NM is global. The CEC grant enables us to gain a foothold in the immense online fitness market that is thriving in the US, '' says Co-Founder and Managing Director Amanda June Giannakos. She continues, "Our classes are designed for people short on time who want impactful, stream-from-anywhere workouts that have a personal training session feel, and we're looking forward to connecting with the US audience."

With the global online fitness market expected to reach $79B by 2026, Movement by NM brings a uniquely Canadian, creative expression to the genre, showcasing homegrown talent and artists, and content that reflects the diversity of Canada. In addition to foundational classes, subscribers to the platform can also access inspiring stories and documentaries. Through Omnifilm's recent CAVCO certification, the platform can now trigger tax credits and private funding, offering new avenues for financing and distributing Canadian content worldwide.

Original productions from Movement by NM include the short documentary, The Adaptive Athlete, which follows acclaimed Canadian athlete Leo Sammarelli, and the Your Turn and On Movement series, which profile individuals and their movement stories. Recent acquisitions include the 2022 Oscar-winning short documentary The Queen of Basketball, executive-produced by NBA legends Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal, and Precious Leader Woman, an award-winning film about world-renowned Canadian snowboarder Spencer O'Brien.

"The CEC funding allows us to leverage Omnifilm's decades of experience in producing premium wellness content and our extensive distribution capabilities to propel Movement by NM to the forefront of online fitness," says Gabriela Schonbach, Omnifilm Partner & Executive Producer. "The Movement by NM brand is an extension of Omnifilm's mission to make and distribute meaningful, premium content and we look forward to inspiring people to move."

Omnifilm is one of 29 organizations across Canada to receive funding from CEC, which equips businesses and organizations with the tools to export their content globally.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

About Omnifilm Entertainment

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1979, Omnifilm Entertainment is a vertically integrated content company covering development, production and post-production, delivery, and distribution of their brands on both traditional television and digital/VOD platforms. Omnifilm provides turn-key production services to companies seeking an experienced, accomplished and quality-driven partner on the ground in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

About Movement by NM

Movement by NM is a subscription-based fitness platform where members can stream premium classes and programs led by elite teachers, as well as inspiring stories and documentaries. A division of Omnifilm Entertainment, Movement by NM launched in Vancouver, Canada, in 2020, by mother-daughter duo Gabriela Schonbach and Amanda June Giannakos. The on-demand app produces instructional classes, programs and content that explores the intersection of art, fitness, and everyday life. Available anytime, from anywhere on the @movementbynm channel and app, subscriptions are $15/monthly or $99/annually.

