Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Q3 2022 total revenues were $65.3 million
- Total revenues in the first nine months of 2022 were $189.9 million
- Vanda provides update on pipeline advancements and upcoming milestones
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We continue to focus on strong commercial execution, the advancement of our clinical pipeline and our upcoming regulatory milestones of the submissions of an NDA for tradipitant in gastroparesis and an sNDA for HETLIOZ® in insomnia," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "With stable, mature revenue, efficient operations and strong cash on hand, we are well positioned to deliver long-term growth."
Financial Highlights
Third Quarter of 2022
- Total net product sales from HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® were $65.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 7% decrease compared to $70.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- HETLIOZ® net product sales were $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 9% decrease compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, due in part to continued reimbursement challenges for prescriptions for patients with Non-24.
- Fanapt® net product sales were $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 2% decrease compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income was $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $454.8 million as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase to Cash of $13.9 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2022.
First Nine Months of 2022
- Total net product sales from HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® were $189.9 million in the first nine months of 2022, a 5% decrease compared to $200.7 million in the first nine months of 2021.
- HETLIOZ® net product sales were $119.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, an 8% decrease compared to $129.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, due in part to continued reimbursement challenges for prescriptions for patients with Non-24.
- Fanapt® net product sales were $70.3 million in the first nine months of 2022, a 1% decrease compared to $71.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.
- Net loss was $0.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to net income of $26.1 million in the first nine months of 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $454.8 million as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase to Cash of $48.8 million, or 12%, compared to September 30, 2021.
Key Operational Highlights
HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)
- Vanda is preparing for the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of insomnia. Vanda expects to submit this sNDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2022.
Tradipitant
- Vanda is continuing to conduct an open-label safety study for tradipitant in gastroparesis and continues to receive requests from patients seeking access to tradipitant through the Expanded Access program that has multiple patients who have taken tradipitant for more than a year.
- Vanda is preparing for the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant in the short-term treatment of nausea in gastroparesis. Vanda expects to submit this NDA to the FDA in the first half of 2023.
- The Phase III study of tradipitant in the treatment of motion sickness is approximately 40% enrolled. Results are expected by mid-2023.
Fanapt® (iloperidone)
- Enrollment of the Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in acute manic episodes in patients with bipolar I disorder is fully enrolled. The study is a placebo controlled four-week evaluation of approximately 400 patients at sites in the U.S. and Europe. Results are expected by the end of 2022.
Early-Stage Programs
- The Phase II clinical study of a single-dose treatment of VQW-765 to alleviate social/performance anxiety is fully enrolled. Results are expected by the end of 2022.
- In September 2022, Vanda and OliPass Corporation (OliPass) announced a research and development agreement to jointly develop a set of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) molecules based on OliPass' proprietary modified peptide nucleic acids. Vanda has already identified two ASO targets that have been validated in cell lines that model two disease targets, one rare orphan and the other applicable to a broad set of immuno-oncological conditions.
- In October 2022, Vanda announced that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for VPO-227 (formerly BPO-27) for the treatment of cholera. Vanda expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for VPO-227 in 2023.
Legal and Regulatory Updates
- The decision for the consolidated HETLIOZ® patent lawsuit against Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) defendants is expected from the court by the end of 2022.
- Vanda's lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is currently pending and challenges a CMS rule that subjects certain of Vanda's products to enhanced rebates. Vanda believes the rule is unlawful and contrary to the intent of Congress when it passed the Affordable Care Act.
- Vanda filed a lawsuit against the FDA on September 13, 2022 demanding that the FDA immediately publish in the Federal Register a notice of opportunity for a hearing on Vanda's sNDA for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder. The FDA then published the notice in the Federal Register on October 11, 2022. Vanda intends to continue pursuing FDA approval of the sNDA for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder.
GAAP Financial Results
Net income was $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted net income per share was $0.06 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.14 in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss was $0.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to net income of $26.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $0.01 in the first nine months of 2022 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.46 in the first nine months of 2021.
2022 Financial Guidance
Vanda is updating its 2022 financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2022:
Full Year 2022
Financial Objectives
Revised Full Year 2022
Guidance
Prior Full Year 2022
Guidance
Total revenues
$240 to $270 million
$240 to $280 million
HETLIOZ® net product sales
$150 to $170 million
$150 to $180 million
Fanapt® net product sales
$90 to $100 million
$90 to $100 million
Year-end 2022 Cash
Greater than $450 million
Greater than $440 million
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
September 30
September 30
Revenues:
HETLIOZ® net product sales
$ 41,335
$ 45,615
$ 119,554
$ 129,467
Fanapt® net product sales
23,983
24,480
70,346
71,196
Total revenues
65,318
70,095
189,900
200,663
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold excluding amortization
6,320
6,797
18,044
19,393
Research and development
24,857
19,653
67,316
56,032
Selling, general and administrative
29,854
32,456
103,703
90,600
Intangible asset amortization
379
370
1,137
1,109
Total operating expenses
61,410
59,276
190,200
167,134
Income (loss) from operations
3,908
10,819
(300)
33,529
Other income (expense)
1,553
(97)
1,987
225
Income before income taxes
5,461
10,722
1,687
33,754
Provision for income taxes
2,191
2,951
2,273
7,680
Net income (loss)
$ 3,270
$ 7,771
$ (586)
$ 26,074
Net income (loss) per share, basic
$ 0.06
$ 0.14
$ (0.01)
$ 0.47
Net income (loss) per share, diluted
$ 0.06
$ 0.14
$ (0.01)
$ 0.46
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
56,574,503
55,668,156
56,397,805
55,467,528
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
56,969,033
57,040,736
56,397,805
56,818,295
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30
December 31
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 49,397
$ 52,071
Marketable securities
405,394
380,742
Accounts receivable, net
29,352
32,467
Inventory
1,590
1,025
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,373
11,996
Total current assets
507,106
478,301
Property and equipment, net
2,594
3,113
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,262
9,272
Intangible assets, net
18,944
20,081
Deferred tax assets
74,529
74,878
Non-current inventory and other
10,353
8,147
Total assets
$ 621,788
$ 593,792
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 50,125
$ 34,438
Product revenue allowances
42,498
39,981
Total current liabilities
92,623
74,419
Operating lease non-current liabilities
8,903
10,055
Other non-current liabilities
4,605
4,390
Total liabilities
106,131
88,864
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
57
56
Additional paid-in capital
681,847
669,223
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,485)
(175)
Accumulated deficit
(164,762)
(164,176)
Total stockholders' equity
515,657
504,928
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 621,788
$ 593,792
