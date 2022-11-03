Antelope Enterprise Appoints New Board Directors

JINJIANG, China, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which engages in business management, information systems consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming, and is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings in China, today announced that effective November 3, 2022, its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Qiguo Wang and Mr. Dian Zhang as members of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as an independent director and as a member of the Board's Audit, Compensation and Nomination committees. Mr. Zhang meets the Nasdaq Stock Market independence requirements as well as additional independence requirements under the US securities laws for membership on these committees. The Board of Directors now comprises seven directors, which is an increase from its previous five members, and which includes four independent directors.

"We welcome Messrs. Wang and Zhang to our Board and are confident that they will make positive contributions to the Company based on their experience and backgrounds," said Ms. Meishaung Huang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise.

Mr. Qiguo Wang is currently General Manager of Chengdu Zhongbo Industry Research Technology Development Co., Ltd., having joined the institute in 2018, where he is focused on the promotion of scientific and technological products and commercial transformations, as well as investment planning services for the industrial park. Previously, Mr. Wang was Executive Director of Chengdu Zhongbo Future Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. from 2018 to 2020, where he led the investment team to fund projects through the company's incubation platform. Previous to that, Mr. Wang was General Manager of Shanghai Shenghui Performing Arts Development Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2015, where he managed large-scale conferences, volunteer activities and other events. Mr. Wang graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Information Security and Network Management from PLA Institute of Electronic Engineering.

Mr. Dian Zhang is currently Chief Financial Officer of Baiya International Group Inc., an SaaS (software as a service) platform company in China. Previously, Mr. Zhang worked at Eaton Square from 2014 to 2020, an M&A advisory firm, where he was responsible for investments in new ventures and their financing in the Chinese market. Previous to that, Mr. Zhang worked at the Chengdu branch of ShineWing Certified Public Accountants from 2009 to 2013 where his responsibilities included the auditing of annual reports of publicly listed companies and due diligence for IPO projects. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor's degree in Management Accounting from Aston University, a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from Monash University, and a Master's degree in Financial Management from the Australian National University.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in business management, information systems consulting, SaaS (software as a service) and PaaS (platform as a service) systems platforms, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. The Company is also a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China which are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings, and sold under the "Hengda" or "HD" brand For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com .

