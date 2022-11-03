AtmosAir Solutions and A & D Entrances Announce First Installation of its Elev-Air Elevator Air Purification Solution

Advancing health and wellness in commercial office building elevators with Elev-Air

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, a leading indoor air purification company and A & D Entrances, an elevator cab and entrance manufacturer servicing the New York Tri-State area, today announced the first installation of its Elev-Air elevator air purification product in the Flatiron Building in New York City.

The Elev-Air is an important health and wellness advance in commercial office building elevators. As employees start returning to offices, indoor air quality in the workplace, and particularly in elevators where people are confined in a small spaces are major concerns.

Elev-Air, added to commercial office building elevator cabs, feature bi-polar ionization technology that proactively emits ions 24/7 into elevator air helping neutralize airborne viruses, germs, mold, volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Elev-Air tested highly effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"As office buildings reopen after being shuttered by Covid-19, commercial office owners are seeking to not only provide a healthier indoor environment, but to also regain the trust and confidence of returning employees," said Steve Levine, president and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions in Fairfield, CT. "One major concern is not only indoor air quality in the workspace, but in elevators where many people are crowded and contained into a small space. Elev-Air will provide a more protected indoor environment in elevators for office workers, and we are thrilled to bring this product to our customers."

"We are excited to bring the Elev-Air product to the market to help assure the safety of office workers," said David L Viteri, president, A & D Entrances. "Covid-19 overwhelmed our country, shutting offices down and forcing many employees to work from home. The need to have employees return to the office was on every employer's mind. The challenge: how do you make going to the office safer in a closed environment such as the elevator? Thus, the idea of cleaning the air in our elevators was born. We've partnered with AtmosAir Solutions, which has the best product on the market and with its bi-polar ionization technology, to make the confines of the elevator healthier."

Elev-Air is also being installed in six additional office buildings owned by Columbia Properties. " While indoor air quality continues to remain top of mind for building owners and operators, elevators can now be outfitted with Elev-Air, to ensure optimal air quality for spaces in other critical areas of the building", said Levine.

The Flatiron Building is one of the most distinctive and photographed building in New York City. Its triangular shape was designed by Chicago architect Daniel Burnham and built in 1902. At 22 stories and 307 feet, the building is in the Flatiron district of Manhattan at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway.

About AtmosAir Solutions:

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT is a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air. The company provides bi-polar ionization air purification technologies that actively, continuously work to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir is helping the world to see air differently, with solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. AtmosAir technologies are installed in more than 7,500 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

About A & D Entrances

A & D Entrances is a family owned company that specializes in the manufacturing of elevator cabs, frames & doors. It's 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility is in Wyandanch, NY servicing the New York City Metropolitan area. The company has been in business since 2007 and has over 100 employees. A&D Entrances oversees approximately 200+ projects daily and its projects range from small residential buildings to large commercial high rise. More information is available at www.ad-entrances.com

