CCSI Combines with Darby Coating Services

Combined business will offer the most comprehensive fleet of pipeline field joint coating equipment, and will be a one-stop-shop for customers

CLEVELAND, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSI, LLC and Darby Equipment Company, LLC announced that the Darby Coating Services division of Darby Equipment Company will combine with CCSI to form North America's premier provider of pipeline field joint coating equipment, materials, and services. Darby Equipment Company will become a minority partner in CCSI, LLC.

The business combination will create the largest and most comprehensive fleet of pipeline field joint coating equipment, including multiple types of induction generators, induction heating and fusion bonded epoxy (FBE) flocking rings from 4 to 48 inches, fluid beds, semi-automated blast rings, blast recovery systems, pre-rigged coating transport vehicles, liquid applications, and more, as well as competitive pricing on all related materials. CCSI's customer-focused field service technicians get crews and gear up and running quickly, safely, and efficiently.

Bobby Darby, Vice President of Sales at Darby Equipment Company, said of the business combination, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with CCSI in field joint coating. The CCSI team shares our commitments to quality and customer service, and with this combination our customers will get access to the most complete offering of coating solutions available."

In addition to expanding CCSI's already extensive fleet of FBE coating equipment, the combination with Darby Coating Services extends CCSI's commitment to innovation in field joint coating. "CCSI knows that our customers' priority is to coat pipe quickly, safely, reliably, and at the best possible price. From advanced generator technology to cutting edge liquid application alternatives, we look forward to bringing new field joint coating options to our customers," said CCSI Partner and General Manager Bryan Karasek.

For pipeline construction contractors looking for comprehensive, reliable, and economical field joint coating solutions, they need look no further than CCSI.

About the companies:

CCSI, LLC is North America's premier provider of oil and gas pipeline field joint coating equipment, materials, and services. Originally founded in 1983, the company was later acquired and operated under Aegion Coating Services until 2021. Today, CCSI is again an independent company offering coating solutions for any pipeline project specification, onshore and offshore, from 4 to 48 inches. For more information on CCSI products and services or to request a quote, contact sales@commercialcoating.com or call (832) 710-9430. For media inquiries, please contact media@commercialcoating.com.

Darby Equipment Company, LLC is a leading manufacturer and distributor of pipeline equipment located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company manufactures 6 to 48 inch pipe bending equipment, pipe facing machines, line-up clamps, roller cradles, bending mandrels and other pipeline supplies. For more information, visit www.darbyequip.com.

